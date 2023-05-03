ADVERTISEMENT

WSET appoints Matt Irwin DipWSET to Asia Pacific team

Incoming WSET Asia Pacific business development advisor Matt Irwin DipWSET. Image WSET

WSET (the Wine & Spirit Education Trust), the world’s leading provider of wine, spirits and sake qualifications, has welcomed Matt Irwin DipWSET as business development advisor. Irwin joins forces with Sarah Andrew, Business Development Manager, WSET Asia Pacific (APAC) team, focusing exclusively on Australia and New Zealand.

Irwin brings with him over 20 years’ experience in the wine and hospitality industries across Australia, Canada, Italy and New Zealand. He graduated the WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines in 2019 and became a certified WSET educator the same year.

Since then, Irwin has been teaching all levels of the WSET Awards in Wine to students throughout New South Wales. He has worked for Italian wine importer Trembath & Taylor as New South Wales Manager for 11 years, selling to top restaurants and wine shops.

An Italian wine scholar with Wine Scholar Guild, Irwin is currently studying to become a Master of Wine and this year qualified as an Italian Wine Ambassador from Vinitaly International Academy.

“I’m thrilled to be joining WSET as the Business Development Advisor. Having graduated with a WSET Diploma and qualified as a WSET Certified Educator, I’ve seen first-hand the benefits that this globally recognised qualification can have on propelling careers forward,” Irwin said.

“I’m passionate about wine education and will use my knowledge to assist our course providers and deliver the best WSET programmes we can throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

In Irwin newly created role, based in Sydney, he will be responsible for supporting and developing the programme for our existing course providers, as well as providing development support to potential new course providers.

He’ll also manage the planning and preparation of WSET activations at trade shows and events, and the planning, preparation and delivery of WSET educator training programmes in key markets.

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Matt, his appointment will be essential in enabling us to continue to grow accessible, best-in-class education and qualifications to inspire and empower wine, spirit and sake professionals and enthusiasts across Australia and New Zealand,” said WSET Asia Pacific managing director David Rudman.

“With a network of nearly 60 course providers and over 5,500 candidates last year, Australia and New Zealand are important growth markets for us. Our seventh largest market, WSET grew in Australia by over 15 percent last year.

“With Matt’s impressive experience, we look forward to building closer links with the Asia Pacific drinks industry and future students.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!