Twenty-one-year-old Adelaide student announced as winner of wine show bursary

Twenty-one-year-old Molly Casey has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Philip Laffer Royal Adelaide Wine Show Bursary, receiving $5,000 funding to further her studies and career in the wine industry.

Casey is third year Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology student at the University of Adelaide, who grew up on a rural property in the Adelaide Hills. Casey said she has always had an interest in the agricultural and horticultural sector, and was honoured to be the recipient of the bursary.

“The funding from this program will alleviate financial burdens associated with my relocation to the Yarra Valley for the upcoming 2024 vintage for my university placement and accommodation while I am there,” she said. “Furthermore, I hope to undertake an overseas study tour in 2024 and the financial help will make this possible.”

“Both experiences in the next year will provide me with the opportunity to learn in new regions from reputable industry professionals and I hope to come out the other side having further developed my knowledge in the industry.”

Now in its second year, the annual Royal Adelaide Wine Show Bursary name honours the contributions of Philip Laffer (AM) to the RA&HS and particularly to the Royal Adelaide Wine Show. Laffer maintained a passionate interest in education and research within the grape and wine sectors throughout his career and continues his active involvement with the society as an honorary councillor.

Entries for the 2024 Royal Adelaide Wine Show are set to open on Friday 10 May, with entries for the bursary to open later this year.

