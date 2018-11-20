Wrap up of Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show

The 2018 Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show has come to an end after an action packed week of judging and events.
The top gong, the Dr Rod Bonfiglioli Best Wine of Show was taken out by a Gruner Veltliner for the first time: Artwine won with their 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner from the Adelaide Hills, which also took out the Best White Wine and International Judge’s Wine to Watch Trophies.
The 2018 Statistics:
805 Entries
207 Exhibitors
62 Australian Wine Regions
101 Different Grape Varieties
89 Gold Medals
126 Silver Medals
309 Bronze Medals
2018 AAVWS Trophy Winners:
The Dr. Rod Bonfiglioli Best Wine of Show
Artwine 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner
Best Red Wine
Coriole 2018 Nero
Best White Wine
Artwine 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner
Best Red Italian Variety Wine
Vineyard 28 2018 Dolcetto
Best White Italian Variety Wine
Oliver’s Taranga Vineyards 2018 Vermentino
Best Iberian Variety Wine
Samuel’s Gorge 2017 Graciano
Best French Variety Wine
Bremerton Wines 2016 Special Release Malbec
Chief of Judges Wine to Watch
Clay Pot Wines 2016 Taurian
International Judge’s Wine to Watch
Artwine 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner
Best Blend
Montevecchio 2018 Mildura Rosso
Best Commercial Volume Wine
Tahbilk 2012 Marsanne
Best Nebbiolo
Billy Button 2016 ‘The Elusive’ Nebbiolo
Best Nero d’Avola
Blaxland Wine Group Coriole 2018 Nero
Best Rosé
DeBortoli Wines 2018 Vinoque Nebbiolo Rose
Best Sparkling Wine
Dhiaga Wines 2018 Gewurztraminer Dhiaga
Stewards Choice Award
Bream Creek Vineyard 2017 Bream Creek Schönburger
Tony Mangan Memorial Award for Best Organic Wine
Yangarra Estate Vineyard 2017 Mourvedre
Best Murray Darling Region Wine
Chalmers 2017 Appassimento
Best Label Artwork
Big Easy Radio 2016 Forget Babylon