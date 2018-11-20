Wrap up of Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show

The 2018 Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show has come to an end after an action packed week of judging and events.

The top gong, the Dr Rod Bonfiglioli Best Wine of Show was taken out by a Gruner Veltliner for the first time: Artwine won with their 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner from the Adelaide Hills, which also took out the Best White Wine and International Judge’s Wine to Watch Trophies.

The 2018 Statistics:

805 Entries

207 Exhibitors

62 Australian Wine Regions

101 Different Grape Varieties

89 Gold Medals

126 Silver Medals

309 Bronze Medals

2018 AAVWS Trophy Winners:

The Dr. Rod Bonfiglioli Best Wine of Show

Artwine 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner

Best Red Wine

Coriole 2018 Nero

Best White Wine

Artwine 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner

Best Red Italian Variety Wine

Vineyard 28 2018 Dolcetto

Best White Italian Variety Wine

Oliver’s Taranga Vineyards 2018 Vermentino

Best Iberian Variety Wine

Samuel’s Gorge 2017 Graciano

Best French Variety Wine

Bremerton Wines 2016 Special Release Malbec

Chief of Judges Wine to Watch

Clay Pot Wines 2016 Taurian

International Judge’s Wine to Watch

Artwine 2018 In the Groove Gruner Veltliner

Best Blend

Montevecchio 2018 Mildura Rosso

Best Commercial Volume Wine

Tahbilk 2012 Marsanne

Best Nebbiolo

Billy Button 2016 ‘The Elusive’ Nebbiolo

Best Nero d’Avola

Blaxland Wine Group Coriole 2018 Nero

Best Rosé

DeBortoli Wines 2018 Vinoque Nebbiolo Rose

Best Sparkling Wine

Dhiaga Wines 2018 Gewurztraminer Dhiaga

Stewards Choice Award

Bream Creek Vineyard 2017 Bream Creek Schönburger

Tony Mangan Memorial Award for Best Organic Wine

Yangarra Estate Vineyard 2017 Mourvedre

Best Murray Darling Region Wine

Chalmers 2017 Appassimento

Best Label Artwork

Big Easy Radio 2016 Forget Babylon