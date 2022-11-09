ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show celebrates 21 years

Best Wine of Show Winner, Craig Stansborough from Purple Hands Wines with sponsor Kim Chalmers. Image AAVWS

After two challenging years, the Australian Alternative Varieties Wine Show (AAVWS) welcomed friends from around Australia to celebrate its 21st Birthday.

A line up of judges worked their way through almost 800 wines, representing 115 unique varieties from 211 exhibitors across 63 wine regions resulting in 93 Gold, 118 Silver and 271 Bronze medal winning wines.

The Dr. Rod Bonfiglioli Best Wine of Show, sponsored by Chalmers Wines, went to Purple Hands 2021 After Five Wine Co. Aglianico.

“To have everyone back in alternative varieties’ spiritual home in Australia, Mildura, has been nothing short of magnificent! The wines, the people, the learning and conversations, the sharing of experience, the talk of the future and the reflection on where we have come from, has been food for everyone’s soul,” AAVWS President Corrina Wright said.

With the support of sponsors, stewards, committee and attendees, 2022 was another successful year with sell out events, sharing of ideas, speakers at the Talk & Taste and the virtual involvement of our former International Judges, such as Walter Speller and Alberto Antonini.

“2022 marked the 21st year of judging the AAVWS and in celebration we invited many of our old scholars back to see how far we have come. The machinations of this year’s event was more streamlined than ever with the tasters moving through the brackets with a methodical, confident efficiency,” chief of judges Sophie Otton said.

“The calibre of the wines excelled with a maturity of craft showing in classes such, Nero d’Avola, Aglianico, Grüner Veltliner and Fiano.

“The success of the Show proves after two decades we can say with certainty that this show stands head and shoulders above in its efforts to champion lesser known varieties, and continues to colour and shape the future of the Australian wine scene with aplomb.”

Full Results

The Dr. Rod Bonfiglioli Best Wine of Show

Purple Hands Wines After Five Wine Co Aglianico 2021

Best Red Wine

Purple Hands Wines After Five Wine Co Aglianico 2021

Best White Wine

Linear Wines Grüner Veltliner 2022

Best Red Italian Variety Wine

Purple Hands Wines After Five Wine Co Aglianico2021

Best White Italian Variety Wine

Golden Grove Estate Vermentino 2022

Best Iberian Variety Wine

Peter Lehmann Wines Hill and Valley 2021

Best French Variety Wine

XO Wine Co Gamay 2022

Best of the Rest

Linear Wines Gruner Veltliner 2022

Chief of Judges Wine to Watch

Quealy Winemakers Turbul Friulano 2021

International Judge’s Wine to Watch

No Winner Awarded

Viticulturist Award

Sam Costanzo

Best Blend

Dune El Beyda 2021

Best Museum Wine

Tahbilk “1927 Vines” Marsanne 2015

Best Rosé

Smallwater Estate Roze 2022

Best Sparkling Wine

No Winner Awarded

Stewards Choice Award

Cherubino Ovale Sauvignon Gris 2021

Tony Mangan Memorial Award for Best Organic Wine

Whistling Kite Wines Classic Gros Manseng

Best Murray Darling Region Wine

Gibson Wines Discovery Road Fiano 2022

Best Label Artwork

Ti Amo Fiano 2022

