Red varieties triumphant at Clare’s regional wine show

Winners of the 2023 CCL Label Clare Valley Wine Show were announced last week in an awards ceremony and luncheon in Clare, with the region’s red wine varieties taking the limelight.

Jim Barry Wines received the highest honour at the show, accepting the prestigious award of the Best Exhibitor of the Show, and 11 individual trophies.

According to the judging panel, the red wines reached a new level of quality, not seen before in the region.

This year saw the introduction of a new trophy- Best Vintage Section Grenache, which was awarded to Kenny Wine 2022 Sevenhill Grenache.

The Judging Panel’s Chair, Nick Stock, said the results recognise a diverse field of quality wines from across the region at this year’s wine show.

“It was great to be in the Clare Valley, where the focus this year was to really identify wines of true provenance, not just in the trophy winners, but across entire field of judging,” he said.

“The results are indicative on quality wines in the region, as well as the distinctiveness and strong sense of provenance the region can deliver.

“The 2023 winners are relevant, delicious and exciting wines across every single style. The strength of the 2021 vintage is no secret for Clare Valley wine and in this year’s show, we saw the 2021 reds really take centre stage.

“I feel the region has reached a new level of quality with these 2021 reds. It is really something to celebrate,” he said.

This year’s show attracted 40 exhibitors, with submissions of 458 entries across 24 classes. A total of 304 medals were awarded, including 43 Gold.

Trophy winners, announced at the 2023 CCL Label Clare Valley Wine Show luncheon in Clare, were:

BEST SWEET WHITE OF SHOW

Pauletts 2022 Alison Riesling

BEST ROSÉ OF SHOW

Sevenhill 2023 Inigo Grenache Rose

BEST DRY WHITE OTHER THAN RIESLING

Pikes Wines 2023 Luccio Fiano

BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING

2022 VINTAGE

Jim Barry 2022 Spring Farm Block 114 Riesling

BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING

2021 VINTAGE AND OLDER

Jim Barry 2012 The Florita Riesling

BEST VINTAGE SECTION SHIRAZ

Jim Barry 2021 Lodge Hill Shiraz

BEST VINTAGE SECTION CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Jim Barry 2021 The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST VINTAGE SECTION GRENACHE

Kenny Wine 2022 Sevenhill Grenache

BEST VINTAGE SECTION OTHER DRY RED

Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec

BEST DRY RED FROM EXHIBITION SECTIONS

Pauletts 2020 109 Reserve Shiraz

BEST FORTIFIED WINE OF SHOW

Crabtree Watervale Wines NV Grand Muscat

CHAIR OF JUDGES AWARD

Jim Barry 2021 Expressions Malbec

MICK KNAPPSTEIN TROPHY

BEST CURRENT VINTAGE RIESLING

Pikes Wines 2023 Traditionale Riesling

CARL SOBELS TROPHY

BEST VINTAGE SECTION DRY RED

Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec

BEST RIESLING OF SHOW

Pikes Wines 2023 Traditionale Riesling

BEST SMALL PRODUCER

Bourke & Travers

BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE

Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec

VITICULTURIST TROPHY

Peter Barry

BEST EXHIBITOR OF SHOW

Jim Barry Wines

BR JOHN MAY TROPHY | WINE OF PROVENANCE

Jaeschkes Hill River Clare Estate 2023, 2015 & 2013 Polish Hill River Riesling

JIM BARRY TROPHY | BEST WINE OF SHOW

Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec

Judges for this year’s show were:

Chair of Judges:

Nick Stock

Judges:

Michael Downer – Panel Chair, Murdoch Hill

Matt Turnbull – Panel Chair, Mezzanine Fine Wines

Keeda Zilm – Judge, Miss Zilm + The Usual Suspects Wine Collective

Kelly Wellington – Judge, Wirra Wirra Wines

Tony Love – Judge, Wine Writer

Travis Fuller – Judge, Kilikanoon Wines

Associate Judges:

Ali Gossen – Associate Judge, Sons of Eden

Ben Wilcox – Associate Judge, d’Arenberg

Justine Prior – Associate Judge, Doreau Australia

Skye Salter – Associate Judge, Paralian Wines

Mathilda Hill-Smith – Associate Judge, Shaw and Smith Wines

Michelle Li – Associate Judge, Knappstein Wines

