Red varieties triumphant at Clare’s regional wine show

Winners of the 2023 CCL Label Clare Valley Wine Show were announced last week in an awards ceremony and luncheon in Clare, with the region’s red wine varieties taking the limelight.
Jim Barry Wines received the highest honour at the show, accepting the prestigious award of the Best Exhibitor of the Show, and 11 individual trophies.
According to the judging panel, the red wines reached a new level of quality, not seen before in the region.
This year saw the introduction of a new trophy- Best Vintage Section Grenache, which was awarded to Kenny Wine 2022 Sevenhill Grenache.
The Judging Panel’s Chair, Nick Stock, said the results recognise a diverse field of quality wines from across the region at this year’s wine show.
“It was great to be in the Clare Valley, where the focus this year was to really identify wines of true provenance, not just in the trophy winners, but across entire field of judging,” he said.
“The results are indicative on quality wines in the region, as well as the distinctiveness and strong sense of provenance the region can deliver.
“The 2023 winners are relevant, delicious and exciting wines across every single style. The strength of the 2021 vintage is no secret for Clare Valley wine and in this year’s show, we saw the 2021 reds really take centre stage.
“I feel the region has reached a new level of quality with these 2021 reds. It is really something to celebrate,” he said.
This year’s show attracted 40 exhibitors, with submissions of 458 entries across 24 classes. A total of 304 medals were awarded, including 43 Gold.
Trophy winners, announced at the 2023 CCL Label Clare Valley Wine Show luncheon in Clare, were:
BEST SWEET WHITE OF SHOW
Pauletts 2022 Alison Riesling
BEST ROSÉ OF SHOW
Sevenhill 2023 Inigo Grenache Rose
BEST DRY WHITE OTHER THAN RIESLING
Pikes Wines 2023 Luccio Fiano
BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING
2022 VINTAGE
Jim Barry 2022 Spring Farm Block 114 Riesling
BEST EXHIBITION SECTION RIESLING
2021 VINTAGE AND OLDER
Jim Barry 2012 The Florita Riesling
BEST VINTAGE SECTION SHIRAZ
Jim Barry 2021 Lodge Hill Shiraz
BEST VINTAGE SECTION CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Jim Barry 2021 The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon
BEST VINTAGE SECTION GRENACHE
Kenny Wine 2022 Sevenhill Grenache
BEST VINTAGE SECTION OTHER DRY RED
Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec
BEST DRY RED FROM EXHIBITION SECTIONS
Pauletts 2020 109 Reserve Shiraz
BEST FORTIFIED WINE OF SHOW
Crabtree Watervale Wines NV Grand Muscat
CHAIR OF JUDGES AWARD
Jim Barry 2021 Expressions Malbec
MICK KNAPPSTEIN TROPHY
BEST CURRENT VINTAGE RIESLING
Pikes Wines 2023 Traditionale Riesling
CARL SOBELS TROPHY
BEST VINTAGE SECTION DRY RED
Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec
BEST RIESLING OF SHOW
Pikes Wines 2023 Traditionale Riesling
BEST SMALL PRODUCER
Bourke & Travers
BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE
Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec
VITICULTURIST TROPHY
Peter Barry
BEST EXHIBITOR OF SHOW
Jim Barry Wines
BR JOHN MAY TROPHY | WINE OF PROVENANCE
Jaeschkes Hill River Clare Estate 2023, 2015 & 2013 Polish Hill River Riesling
JIM BARRY TROPHY | BEST WINE OF SHOW
Jim Barry 2021 Single Vineyard The Farm Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec
Judges for this year’s show were:
Chair of Judges:
Nick Stock
Judges:
Michael Downer – Panel Chair, Murdoch Hill
Matt Turnbull – Panel Chair, Mezzanine Fine Wines
Keeda Zilm – Judge, Miss Zilm + The Usual Suspects Wine Collective
Kelly Wellington – Judge, Wirra Wirra Wines
Tony Love – Judge, Wine Writer
Travis Fuller – Judge, Kilikanoon Wines
Associate Judges:
Ali Gossen – Associate Judge, Sons of Eden
Ben Wilcox – Associate Judge, d’Arenberg
Justine Prior – Associate Judge, Doreau Australia
Skye Salter – Associate Judge, Paralian Wines
Mathilda Hill-Smith – Associate Judge, Shaw and Smith Wines
Michelle Li – Associate Judge, Knappstein Wines
