Industry comes together to celebrate 21 years of WISA

By Harrison Davies

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the incorporation of the Wine Industry Suppliers Australia Inc. (WISA) in 2000.

Last night, the association held a 21st birthday event, providing an opportunity for industry representatives to come together in celebration following 18 months of pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions.

Held at the National Wine Centre in Adelaide, the WISA 21st celebration dinner was attended by around 190 wine sector suppliers, including wine producers and those from throughout the industry value chain.

A broad cross section of attendees praised last night’s event for providing a much-needed unifying focus at a time when industry faces several ongoing challenges.

WISA chair Jason Amos said the special night marked industry coming back together, while celebrating the great strides the association has made for all its members.

“It’s the people for me,” he said.

“There’s no individual. What I love about WISA is the diversity and what we’ve got in the metrics – it’s not just cork people, it’s not just barrel people, it’s not just yeast people and it’s not just label people.

“We’ve got legal, we’ve got finance, and we’ve got marketing people. It’s the whole sector that comes into play. Winemakers and grapegrowers are also suppliers to the industry.

“We should be all working and collaborating together on that.”

WISA executive officer Shirley Fraser, who was appointed to her post around five months ago, said it was great to meet with members and hear what their needs and priorities are.

“Everybody is really ready for collaborating and getting over any issues they’ve got and talking to each other. It’s in the hard times that those things really matter,” she said.

“It’s been great to meet with so many members and just listen to what they want to achieve in the next few vintages.”

Former executive officer George Willcox was also in attendance and said it was heart-warming to see so much continued interest in the association.

“I can see the way they advertise the association that they are doing a really good job,” he said.

“I can also see the level of support they are getting from the winemaking fraternity. They are really seeing the benefits of a supplier association.”

WISA continues to work to connect suppliers and producers from across Australia to tackle the industry’s collective challenges.

