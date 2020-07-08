Winery personnel input sought for survey – with a chance to win a $250 gift card!

If your job is in an Australian or New Zealand winery, then we’d like to hear from you.

The Winery Engineering Association and Winetitles Media are conducting a survey about your winery operations. By answering a few short questions, you can have a chance to WIN a $250 Visa Gift Card.

The survey results will be part of the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review, to be published as a virtual event in this September’s Grapegrower & Winemaker. Click here to complete the survey. Your input is appreciated!