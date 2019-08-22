Winemakers of Rutherglen to welcome Corinne Mui to the Rutherglen Wine Show

The Rutherglen Wine Show is now in its 131st year.

With hundreds of entries from all over the country and generations of volunteer input from local Rutherglen wine personalities, the Show has become an important part of the fabric of the Rutherglen community and wine industry.

Winemakers of Rutherglen are welcoming Hong Kong wine expert, Corinne Mui, to Rutherglen to be a guest international judge at this year’s Rutherglen Wine Show. Corinne is the chief operating officer and senior wine & sake educator of the Asia Service and Education Centre (AWSEC). She has more than a decade of experience educating in wine, writing and contributing to international wine media, and judging wine competitions all over the world.

As part of her visit, Corinne will judge at the Rutherglen Wine Show, adding an international lens to the many hundreds of entries from around the nation. She’ll also be spending time visiting wineries in the region and providing some key insights into the dynamic and exciting Hong Kong and wider Asian markets.

Wine-lovers will be able to get among the action with a Winemakers of Rutherglen Presentation Dinner taking place on Thursday 26 September 2019 at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall. The Presentation Dinner gives wine enthusiasts the chance to get up close and personal with winning winemakers and taste a selection of the award-winning wines, paired perfectly with a four-course meal catered by local producers, Pickled Sisters Café. Tickets: $165 (www.rutherglenwineshow.com.au)

The Presentation Dinner is then followed by a public tasting session in Rutherglen’s Henderson Pavilion on Friday 27 September 2019 (AFL Grand Final public holiday) with the general public able to taste wines entered into the 2019 Rutherglen Wine Show. For $65, taste more than 1,000 Show entries from wineries all across Australia, paired with a selection of canapes.

“The Winemakers of Rutherglen have made a strong commitment to support the work of the Rutherglen Wine Show and its committee” said Annalee Nolan, Acting Winemakers of Rutherglen Executive Officer. “Having such revered international experts provide input and feedback into regional Australian wine shows is vital for their ongoing survival and relevance to both industry and wine consumers.”

Jen Pfeiffer, winemaker at Pfeiffer Wine and Rutherglen Wine show committee member also added: “We are thrilled to welcome Corinne to the Rutherglen region and the Rutherglen Wine Show. We are excited to hear Corinne’s perspective on both the Rutherglen and Australian wine industry, and our place in the international market. We are also delighted to present some of the region’s very best wines to Corinne, including the internationally acclaimed Rutherglen Muscat and Rutherglen Topaque.”

Both the Winemakers of Rutherglen and the Rutherglen Wine Show hope this will be the first of many new collaborative initiatives for the Show, to benefit both the winemakers entering their wines, and the consumers keen to engage more meaningfully with the nation’s best wines.

FAST FACTS: 2019 RUTHERGLEN WINE SHOW