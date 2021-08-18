WineEng 2021 shifting online due to COVID lockdowns

WineEng 2021 has been changed from a face-to-face event to an online event, due to COVID restrictions.

The Winery Engineering Association’s National Conference & Exhibition had been scheduled to go ahead as a physical event at Nuriootpa in the Barossa next month, but the WEA has now shifted it to being a virtual event streaming live via Zoom.

WineEng will still be held on 8th September, allowing participants across Australia and from around the world to take part, despite the ongoing pandemic lockdowns.

The same speakers – previewed in the August issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker – will be taking part in the online event. These include Brett McKinnon from Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Christian Palmaz from Palmaz Vineyards, Chris Hoey from Bürkert, Lisa Parker from Calabria Family Wines and Melissa Drogemuller from Treasury Wine Estates.

The WEA says event registration has been discounted to $80 to reflect savings in venue/catering charges.

To register for WineEng 2021, go to: www.wea.org.au

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!