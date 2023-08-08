ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Victoria announces $2.2m USA market strategy program

Wine Victoria has announced a plan to implement a $2.2 million USA Market Development Strategy aimed at increasing premium Victorian wine sales in the South and South-East states of the United States of America.

The new strategy – funded by the Victorian Government through Global Victoria – will see Wine Victoria deliver a number of programs over the coming years to amplify the presence of Victorian Wine in the United States and help grow the local market.

The USA Market Development Strategy is divided into two phases and will be completed by mid 2024, with the first phase already well underway.

The program focuses on five core initiatives:

Supporting new entrants to the US market primarily through the Wine Australia Market Entry Program. Trade promotions with distributors, retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms. Attendance at selected trade shows. Communications to build awareness and engage with trade and consumers. Appointment of a US-based business development manager to drive the program and support wineries.

Activities already delivered under the USA Market Development Strategy include:

Supporting 16 wineries to take part in the 2022/23 Wine Australia Market Entry Program.

Development of a communications strategy that will provide the structure for all communications including a partnership with Vinous Magazine.

Attendance at the Aspen Food and Wine Classic, featuring wines from 10 producers as part of the Wine Australia activation (alongside South Australia and Western Australia).

A dedicated visit to Victoria from wine journalist Christina Pickard.

Chair of Wine Victoria, Stephanie Duboudin, said the strategy is an exciting opportunity for Victorian wine producers.

“These programs and activations are a great way for Wine Victoria members to showcase the quality of their wines and to tell their own unique stories on a global scale.

“Wine Victoria is delighted to be working with the Victorian Government and Global Victoria to amplify Victorian wine in the United States, and to create more ways to educate people on the diverse and worldclass wine styles grown and produced in our beautiful state,” Mrs Duboudin said.

Wineries wanting to be involved in the USA Market Development Strategy Program should email [email protected]

