NSW Government announces wine export program worth $1 million

Vineyard in Denman, NSW

The NSW Government has announced a 12-month export program worth up to $1 million for NSW wine businesses, with a focus on the international markets identified by members of the NSW Wine Industry Association (NSW Wine) as being the most valuable to their businesses.

NSW Wine has been advocating for its State Government to come to industry with a holistic export plan that allows businesses to plan ahead, think strategically about trade, effectively allocate resources and ultimately achieve stronger export outcomes.

Minister for Industry and Trade, the Hon Anoulack Chanthivong, made the announcement on Tuesday alongside NSW Wine and the Orange Region Vignerons Association at See Saw Wines in Orange.

Minister Chanthivong acknowledged that the wine industry makes a strong contribution to regional communities and the State’s economy, and said he understood that “visibility of export programs and initiatives over a longer-term horizon is important for wineries to plan and target international markets”.

NSW Wine president Mark Bourne said noted that the industry, especially exporters, had been dealing with “significant challenges” in recent times.

“The NSW Government’s and NSW Wine collaboration on a long-term export development support program will provide crucial assistance to the sector,” said Bourne. “The tailored approach of this program will allow wineries to select initiatives that address their specific business needs, optimising resources and maximising the potential for success in international markets.”

NSW Wine has been working closely with Investment NSW by partnering to deliver a two-city NSW Wine Roadshow in China next week, where more than 20 premium NSW wineries will showcase their products to the Shenzhen and Shanghai markets.

The 12-month program will include further complimentary activities related to China including:

Going Global Export Programs to the UK, Korea, Japan and Vietnam

Export Capability Building Workshops in NSW

A ‘Cellar Door to China in One Click’ Program

China and South East Asia Inbound Buyer Missions

Trade missions to ProWine Mumbai 2024 and Expo 2025 Osaka

Japan e-commerce campaigns

A full program is available here.

The NSW Government has representatives in-market to assist wine businesses with their export activities ongoing, and said it encourages businesses to consider what’s on offer and submit an Expression of Interest at the earliest stage, as this will inform program content.

EOIs can be submitted here.

