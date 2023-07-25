ADVERTISEMENT

Tassie extends an invitation to national wine trade

2022 Tasmanian wine trade participant Tim Perlstone, from The Wine Library in NSW. Photo: Tess Astbury, Wine Tasmania.

Wine Tasmania is once again inviting wine buyers from across the country to experience the island’s highly sought after wine in October 2023.

Ten people will be selected to participate in an immersive two-day visit exploring the south of the island, tasting wines and interacting with wine producers from around the state.

With the ever-increasing popularity of Tasmanian wine and demand often exceeding production, this program presents an opportunity for wine buyers to experience and learn about many of Tasmania’s wines which are often difficult to access.

In extending the invitation, Wine Tasmania CEO Sheralee Davies said that visiting the island was the best way to experience the Tasmanian lifestyle and its outstanding produce.

“Tasmanian wines have been attracting the attention of a growing global audience in recent years. Visiting the island is the best way to understand the depth and diversity of our outstanding wines and the talented people who grow and craft them.”

“Many of the island’s wine producers only sell their wines in Tasmania, while others send their wine off-island in small and hard-to-find quantities. We live in one of the best places on earth and this annual visit allows us to share a little of the lifestyle we’re privileged to call our own.”

This visitation program is open to all people currently employed in senior roles within the wine trade including sommeliers, restaurateurs and retail representatives. Applicants must be responsible for wine purchasing decisions within their business and be available to travel to Tasmania on Monday 16th and Tuesday 17th October 2023.

The link to apply can be found at winetasmania.com.au/trade-visit and submissions close on the 18th of August 2023. A selection committee will review expressions of interest and confirmed participants will be announced from the 1st of September.

