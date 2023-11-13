ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmania’s top local wine lists announced for 2023

Delamere Vineyards. Photo: Adam Gibson and Tourism Tasmania

The 2023 Tasmanian Wine List of the Year awards have been announced, with the highest accolade being awarded to Launceston’s Grain of the Silos – judges’ choice award.

Three additional awards have also been given, recognising outstanding local wine offerings by venues across diverse sizes, styles and locations. The Best Regional Wine List was awarded to Kermandie Hotel, while Stanley Wine Bar received awards for both Best Small Wine Bar List and the People’s Choice Wine List, receiving over 43% of votes from the wine-loving public.

The 2023 awards also saw the introduction of a highly commended category for the first time, recognising Hobart’s Mures Upper Deck and Peppina, Launceston’s Little V and regional entrant The Imbibers, located at Oatlands.

Unlike other award programs, the Tasmanian Wine List of the Year has a hyper-local focus and seeks to identify venues that go the extra mile when it comes to championing the island’s world-famous produce.

“The depth and quality of the local wine offering from all finalist venues was a step up this year, reflecting the growing sophistication of the island as a wine and food destination,” said Wine Tasmania’s CEO Sheralee Davies.

“Not only did we see an increase in new and geographically-dispersed entrants, their wine lists featured a much greater range of wine producers, locations, varieties and vintages than previously seen. We commend and thank all of our finalist venues for the excellent role they play in promoting the island’s wines to locals and visitors alike.”

2023 Tasmanian Wine List of the Year award winners:

Judges’ Choice Best Wine List – Grain of the Silos (highly commended: Mures Upper Deck & Peppina)

Judges’ Choice Best Small Wine Bar List – Stanley Wine Bar (highly commended: Little V)

Judges’ Choice Best Regional Wine List – Kermandie Hotel (highly commended: The Imbibers)

People’s Choice Best Wine List – Stanley Wine Bar

2023 Tasmanian Wine List of the Year finalists (listed alphabetically):

Aloft Restaurant (Hobart), Driftwood Restaurant (Lauderdale), Du Cane Brewery & Dining Hall (Launceston), Grain of the Silos (Launceston), Kermandie Hotel (Port Huon), Little V (Launceston), Mures Upper Deck (Hobart), Peppina (Hobart), Pickled Evenings (Launceston), Sandy Bay 9/11 (Sandy Bay), Shipwrights Arms (Battery Point), Stanley Wine Bar (Stanley), T42 (Hobart), The Branch (Swansea), The Gorge Restaurant (Launceston) and The Imbibers (Oatlands).

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!