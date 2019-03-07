Wine producers call for balance on International Women’s Day

Today on International Womens’ Day, Australian Grape and Wine Inc (Australian Grape & Wine) is calling on Australia’s winegrape and wine producers to help to create an inclusive sector, where all participants can contribute to their full potential, and receive equal pay for equal work.

Australian Grape & Wine chief executive, Mr Tony Battaglene says this year’s International Women’s Day theme of #BalanceforBetter, captures exactly what the industry’s peak organisation is trying to achieve.

“We know we have around 50:50 representation of female/male graduates from university courses in winemaking and viticulture. But there are approximately only 10% of females in leadership roles within the sector, so we have a bit of work to do to create balance in this space”.

Which is why Australian Grape & Wine is urging all participants of the greater wine sector to sign on to the Australian wine sector’s Diversity and Equality Charter. The Charter was developed as the first step in re-shaping the wine sector.

“Balance is not a women’s issue, it’s a business issue. We want the sector to strive for equal representation of women at all levels of the sector, and equal remuneration. We believe that all participants across the entire value chain should adopt the principles in the Charter because it is the right thing to do – and on top of that, it makes good business sense. We want to be an employment sector of choice.”

#IWD2019. Information on the Charter and how to become a signatory.