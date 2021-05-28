Wine launched to combat homelessness

Barossa winery Yalumba has launched its ‘Homefullness Grenache’ in collaboration with Forage Built to raise essential funds to help combat homelessness.

Fifty percent from each pack sold will go to Forage Built, with the aim of raising $90,000 to fund the build of one Forage Built Calyx – a transportable, eco-friendly space for someone to call their own, store belongings and sleep safely.

Yalumba marketing manager Jacinta Gibson explains the challenges faced by the hospitality industry over the past year have been unprecedented.

Statistics show that 272,816 people in the industry were laid off during 2020 and the figures continue to rise following the end of JobKeeper*.

Many people are now experiencing homelessness for the first time.

“We have had a longstanding relationship with Scott and Justin at Forage Supply Co., as well as a long term partnership with the Hutt St Centre. When we heard about the ‘Forage Built’ initiative, we were excited to get on board and help raise the necessary funds,” said Mrs Gibson.

The first Calyx pod prototype was unveiled at Tasting Australia earlier this month, sparking feedback and conversation around homelessness.

The design of the pod has been in consultation with those who it is intended for, with little luxuries that others take for granted.

Forage Built’s mission is to build a community of modular housing, where people can begin to safely connect with others, access support and services and eventually find their way back into permanent housing.

Scott Rogasch from Forage Built said he was thrilled to have Yalumba supporting the initiative, and the partnership with Tasting Australia was a natural fit to help spread the word.

“We are working with SA businesses to create small cohort villages in areas of need, providing the necessary support to transition people out of homelessness,” said Rogasch.

“Housing alone is not a sufficient solution to break the devastating cycle of homelessness that many people experience. Forage Built takes a more integrated approach, bringing together housing solutions, community support programs, volunteers, private and public funding and meaningful work opportunities to help solve an increasing problem in Australia.”

The Label design for ‘Homefullness Grenache’ was kindly donated by Frame Creative and label printing supported by CCL.

The Yalumba x Forage Built Homefullness Grenache 2017 is a juicy, light-bodied Barossa Grenache with notes of crunchy red apple, pomegranate and cracked green peppercorn.

*Australia Job Losses and Suspensions by Industry, Statista 2021

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!