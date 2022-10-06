ADVERTISEMENT

Updated Wine Industry Job Dictionary launched

Image SAWIA

Workplace injuries can result in trauma for the employee, lost productivity for the business and higher ReturnToWorkSA (RTWSA) premium rates for employers which impact the average rate payable by the wine industry.

To help improve return to work outcomes, the South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) has created an updated Wine Industry Job Dictionary, to assist wine industry employers facilitate a more effective return to work for an employee after a workplace injury.

Job Dictionaries are a tool for identifying suitable duties that can be performed while an injured employee recovers from their injury. They include a job/task breakdown and guidance on the physical demands required for each task, injury risks and how each task can be performed safely.

The new Wine Industry Job Dictionary covers Cellar Hand, Vineyard Hand, Winemaker, Grower Liaison, Grounds Keeper, Bottling Operator, Laboratory Technician, Forklift Operator/Warehouse, Maintenance Worker, Cellar Door Sales Assistant, Salesperson, Restaurant/Events and Administration roles.

It includes photos and videos to assist businesses and workers to understand the physical requirements of roles.

From today and progressively over the next four weeks, the Job Dictionary roles will be released on SAWIA’s new work health and safety platform WineSafety: https://winesafety.com.au/job-dictionary/

SAWIA Chief Executive Brian Smedley said common wine industry injuries included trauma to muscles and tendons, trauma to joints and ligaments, and lacerations, cuts and abrasions.

“The quicker and more effectively employers can facilitate a gradual return to the workplace, working with the treating medical doctor and rehabilitation providers to identify suitable tasks, the better it is for both the employee and the business,” Smedley said.

“Importantly, from an employee perspective, being supported to return to the workplace after a workplace injury enables the employee to feel valued, motivated and connected to the workplace – important factors in maintaining good mental health.”

Smedley said the costs associated with workplace injuries directly impacted the RTWSA premiums payable by employers.

“A more effective return to work will also assist in containing costs, which will benefit both individual employers and the industry overall,” he said.

The Government of South Australia supported the initiatives that aimed to create safer work environments.

“The enhanced, updated Wine Industry Job Dictionary is a resource that should help ensure workers are supported in their return to work after injury, and also deliver cost savings and improved productivity for wine businesses,” said Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven.

To assist with adoption of the new resource, SAWIA will run two Job Dictionary webinars in October:

Webinar 1 on 13 October: How the Job Dictionary can be used in proactive, preventative WHS activities, including to guide risk assessments and implementation of suitable controls to prevent injuries in the first place as well as in the recruitment and selection process.

Webinar 2 on 19 October: The benefits to employers and employees of timely return to work, the practical steps to be taken after a workplace injury and working with the employee and treating medical practitioner to facilitate a return to the workplace.

Click here to register for the webinars. The updated Job Dictionary follows the recent launch of a new Wine Industry Safety Induction Course which are both hosted on SAWIA’s work health and safety platform WineSafety.

