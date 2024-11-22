New youth network launched for grape and wine professionals

Rootlings national project officer Jenna Vaughan. Image courtesy Wine Australia

A new national network harnessing the energy of young grape and wine professionals has been launched, aiming to foster the next generation of talent in Australia’s wine sector. Titled ‘Rootlings’, the targeted program will support under-35s working as winemakers, viticulturists, cellar door staff, wine judges and other roles, often in regional areas, to build connections with each other and develop their skills.

The program was successfully piloted in New South Wales in 2023, attracting over 50 participants. It is the brainchild of Maggie Jarrett of See Saw Wines in Orange, who felt the sector was lacking a peer-to-peer support network for its younger professionals.

Following overwhelmingly positive feedback, Rootlings is being expanded nationally. The initiative will be led by Hunter Valley-based wine marketing specialist Jenna Vaughan who has been appointed national project officer following strong interest for the role when advertised last month. Vaughan was motivated to apply for the role after experiencing the benefits through the pilot.

“Witnessing the profound impact of the NSW Rootlings program on young professionals in the wine industry has been truly inspiring,” she said. “It is a privilege to now be part of a program that fosters personal and professional growth, ignites passion and shapes the future of Australian wine.

“By connecting like-minded individuals, providing mentorship and facilitating skill development, we empower the next generation to drive innovation and elevate the Australian wine industry to new heights,” Vaughan said.

Designed by and for young professionals across the Australian grape and wine sector and jointly supported by Wine Australia and the Australian Society of Viticulture & Oenology (ASVO), the program will provide networking and education activities focussed on the needs of young people in the sector and their professional development.

Wil Arnold, cellar door manager for Swinging Bridge winery in Orange, was a participant in the Rootlings pilot and said the program gave him a “much better perspective of the industry as a whole and the many career paths that can be followed”.

“Having exposure to each area of the industry through the program has helped me gain a better understanding of where my skill set and interest can take me,” said Arnold.

“I think it is easy to feel isolated as a young person in the wine industry and Rootlings is the perfect way to connect with like-minded people. It also provides great learning opportunities that are not easily found elsewhere in the industry,” he said.

Dr Martin Cole, Wine Australia’s chief executive officer, said the launch of Rootlings was in line with the goal of attracting, developing and retaining skilled people in the wine sector – a priority outlined in the One Grape & Wine Sector Plan.

“It is vital for the future-proofing of the grape and wine sector that it retains skilled and semi-skilled people across all areas. Rootlings will develop peer-to-peer networks and professional development activities for young people, by young people.

“An engaged youth can drive positive change across the sector and it is hoped the program will empower participants to become actively involved at regional, state and national levels,” Dr Cole said.

Chris Waters, ASVO’s executive officer, said he was looking forward to working closely with Vaughan and supporting her to expand Rootligs across Australia.

“The Rootlings initiative aligns perfectly with the ASVO’s strategic objectives to build connections, knowledge and professional development for its members,” Waters said.

“Over the past four decades, ASVO has established a strong sense of community within the wine industry, especially among winemakers, viticulturists, researchers and scientists. Rootlings will do the same for a younger generation via the networks that Jenna will establish. By working together, we will bridge the gap and build a strong intergenerational wine community,” he said.

Potential participants in the Rootlings program can register their interest here: www.Rootlings.com.au

The Rootlings program is supported by Wine Australia, with levies from Australia’s grapegrowers and winemakers and matching funds from the Australian Government. ASVO and Wine Australia acknowledge Maggie Jarrett, NSW Wine and NSW DPI for the original concept.

