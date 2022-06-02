Wine Industry Mentor Program participants for 2022 announced

Image courtesy Wine Australia

Fifty-five early career professionals have been announced as the latest recruits to the Wine Industry Mentor Program following extraordinary numbers of applications for the expanded program.

Industry partners Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology, the University of Adelaide, Wine Australia, Wine Industry Suppliers Association, and Wine Communicators of Australia congratulated the mentees and mentors of the program for 2022.

In a statement released by the Wine Industry Mentor Program (WIMP), the organisation said one of the drivers of the Australian wine industry’s global success has been the willingness of those in the industry to share knowledge and expertise.

The program partners were proud to offer the Wine Industry Mentor Program in 2022 to give early career wine sector professionals the opportunity to connect with like-minded ambitious peers and grow their knowledge.

Once again, the partners were reportedly thrilled with the quality and diversity of applicants, who represented early career professionals across the wine sector.

They include wine marketers, winemakers, viticulturists, researchers, wine students, wine retailers and sommeliers, who will be mentored by established leaders from the wine sector.

The most challenging part of the program is selecting the successful mentees from such an impressive list of over 100 candidates. The program will see participants building their knowledge through genuine connections with experienced industry professionals from 1 June and until the end of November.

The program boasts some of Australia’s most highly respected and experienced wine sector leaders, who are passionate about the future of the Australian wine sector.

The program partners thank the mentors who are giving their time willingly and voluntarily to support and foster the growth of the Australian wine sector.

The full list of the 2022 mentees accepted into the program, as well as mentors, is available here.

