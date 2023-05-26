ADVERTISEMENT

Participants in Wine Industry Mentor Program announced

Fifty-six early career professionals from across Australia’s wine sector value chain have been announced as joining the Wine Industry Mentor Program.

The successful candidates include wine marketers, winemakers, viticulturists, researchers, wine students, wine retailers and sommeliers who will be mentored by leaders from across the Australian grape and wine sector.

The mentees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and grow their confidence and skills. Having highlighted what the mentees aim to achieve through the mentoring process in their application to the program, this will act as the objective to be accomplished over the coming months with the help of their matched mentees.

The program will run from 1 June until the end of November.

The partners of the Wine Industry Mentor Program are the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology, the University of Adelaide, Wine Australia, Wine Industry Suppliers Association and Wine Communicators of Australia

The full list of the mentees accepted into the 2023 program is available here.

