Wine Industry Mentor Program participants for 2021 announced

Sixty-one early career professionals have been announced as the latest recruits to the Wine Industry Mentor Program following extraordinary numbers of applications for the expanded program.

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) executive officer Andrew Stark, speaking on behalf of all partners[1] said, “It was no easy task to decide from among the almost 150 applicants who would be part of this program aiming to support and inspire the future generations of wine industry professionals”.

“It was pleasing to receive applications from early career professionals across the wine sector including wine marketers, winemakers, viticulturists, researchers, wine students, wine retailers and sommeliers, all eager to be mentored by some of the most respected wine sector leaders,” Stark said.

One of the drivers of Australian wine’s global success has been the willingness of those in the industry to share knowledge and expertise and Stark says this program is a good example of this notion.

The Wine Industry Mentor Program in 2021 will give those early in their wine sector careers the opportunity to connect with like-minded, ambitious peers, grow their knowledge and inspire them to be the best they can be.

The program will see participants building their knowledge through genuine connections with experienced industry professionals over a period of six months from 1 June until the end of November.

A graduation ceremony will be held at the end of the year to celebrate participants achievements and create a further networking opportunity.

The 2021 participants are: