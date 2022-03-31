Wine Industry Mentor Program 2022 now open

Industry professional meeting at the WISA 21 years celebration. Photo Hans Mick

The Wine Industry Mentor Program, which pairs early career wine sector professionals with wine sector leaders as a way of building industry capability and a spirit of collaboration, is now open for applications.

The program is designed to boost both personal and professional development in future generations of wine industry professionals by giving them the opportunity to connect with like-minded, ambitious wine professionals, grow their knowledge from respected wine sector leaders and aspire to be the best they can be.

Over 50 industry leaders are set to take up the mantle as a mentor in 2022. They include Ed Carr (Accolade Wines), Stuart Bourne (Soul Growers), Kate Goodman (Goodman Wines), Huon Hooke (The Real Review) and Amanda Longworth (Barossa Australia) to name just a few.

The program, which will run over a period of six months from June to November 2022, consists of monthly one-on-one sessions with a mentor and access to a range of resources through the program’s world-class online mentoring platform, as well as access to a range of industry subject matter experts to help address specific mentoring needs.

The program, which was established by Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) and the University of Adelaide in 2019, experienced significant expansion in 2021 with both Wine Australia and the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) coming on board as partners. As we now move into the fourth year of the program, Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA) is joining the list of partners which will further strengthen the program’s whole-of-sector approach to building capability and collaboration.

“WISA is excited to be involved in the program to bring wine value-chain into the conversation. With the wealth of experienced supplier business professionals, from agtech, viti, wine, marketing and tourism, we see this as a way of connecting the segments of the industry with ideas and support, fostering fraternity across Australia,” Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA) Executive Officer Shirley Fraser said.

Find out more and apply HERE.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!