Wine Industry Mentor Program participants announced

Fifty-five early career professionals from across the wine sector value chain have been announced as the fortunate individuals joining the Wine Industry Mentor Program.

The full list of the mentees accepted into the 2024 program is available here.

Industry partners; Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology, the University of Adelaide, Wine Australia, Wine Industry Suppliers Association, and Wine Communicators of Australia were delighted with the strong interest in the program, receiving over 100 applications, and noted the diversity and impressive quality of all applicants.

The successful candidates – including wine marketers, winemakers, viticulturists, researchers, wine students, wine retailers and sommeliers – will be mentored by some of the most respected leaders from across the Australian grape and wine sector, who are passionate about the future of the Australian wine industry.

The mentees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers, grow their confidence and skills and be inspired to be the best that they can be. When putting forward their submissions for the program, each applicant provided details on what they aimed to achieve through the mentoring process. Mentors and their matched mentees will then use this as the basis of the objectives to be accomplished over the coming months.

The program will see participants building their knowledge through genuine connections with experienced industry professionals from 1 June until the end of November.

The program partners thank the mentors who are giving their time willingly and voluntarily to support and foster the growth of the Australian wine sector. A list of the 2024 mentors is available here.

