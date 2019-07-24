Wine industry looking to the future as conference wraps up

The 17th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference wraps up in Adelaide today with a focus on new winemaking techniques and technologies, and an eye to the future.

Following yesterday’s session on the hot topics in viticultural AgTech, today the winemakers will get their chance to understand the latest innovations, with presentations on new options for stabilisation, winemaking with high sugar fruit, and developing a company energy policy. A look back at past technologies that may gain new relevance and applications in the future will provide a further perspective.

The conference’s final session will take a broad look at the future of industry, technology and wine.

Prof. Martin Cole from CSIRO Agriculture and Food will start the session off with consideration of global megatrends affecting food and agribusiness. Supply chains are increasingly globally connected and being disrupted by technology. At the same time, consumers are evolving quickly, with an increased focus on aspects like convenience, customisation and well-being. Prof. Cole will explore the likely impact and opportunities of these trends for the wine industry.

Tim Costello AO, former CEO of World Vision Australia, will then tackle the important topic of the wine industry’s social conscience. Can we find a way forward?

In the final presentation of the conference, futurist Dr Keith Suter from Global Directions will paint a picture of the consumer of the future, their behaviour, and the key factors behind it. This presentation will also provide some practical tools for thinking about the future – to help reduce the risk of being left behind.

At the start of this final day, AWITC chair Dr Dan Johnson said “This year’s event has exceeded expectations across all fronts. The quality and relevance of presentations has been exceptional, and the vibe among attendees has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“The WineTech trade exhibition has seen very strong numbers and excellent feedback from exhibitors about the interactions they have had with both delegates and visitors.”

“I’d like to thank all of the speakers, committee members, staff and volunteers that have contributed to such a positive event for the Australian wine community, along with the AWITC’s partner organisations Australian Grape & Wine, WISA, Fair Events and McWilliam’s Wines. Without their involvement, an event of this scale would not be possible. Support from Event Partners PIRSA, the Adelaide Convention Centre and the Adelaide Convention Bureau is also gratefully acknowledged”.