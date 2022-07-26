ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria welcomes 2022 Wine Industry Impact Conference

Wine industry leaders, business owners and their teams, suppliers, and stakeholders, will head to Bendigo, Victoria this October for the third Wine Industry IMPACT Conference (WIIC).

Presented by Wine Industry Suppliers Association, the national wine business conference will be held at All Seasons Resort Hotel in Bendigo from 10-11 October.

At a time when independent wineries and producers are seeking insights on how to make an impact and build profitability, the theme for WIIC2022 is “Future Proof your Wine Business”.

Following the success of WIIC2019 in Orange, NSW, (prior to covid) and WIIC2018 in Adelaide, this years’ conference event MC will be esteemed wine writer, author and presenter, Jeremy Oliver.

WISA says those attending the event will be Australian wine producers, growers, associations, regions, suppliers, distributors, exporters, brokers, consultants and wine industry personnel. A limited number of suppliers will have the opportunity to exhibit within the ‘Business Zone’.

The program will feature two packed days of keynote presentations, panel sessions and practical workshops presented by international and Australian experts. Networking opportunities include a conference dinner, regional wine showcase event and optional regional road trips.

“Wine Victoria is thrilled that WISA has chosen our state to hold this national conference as it offers our producers an outstanding opportunity for education and discovery.” Wine Victoria chair Stephanie Duboudin said.

Delegates can expect to build capability based on recent and relevant insights for growing domestic and export sales in retail, on premise, DTC and online. Adopting sustainable practices and technologies will be unpacked, along with how to build better cellar door experiences.

Attendees will also receive a detailed conference handbook to assist them in identifying priorities with their teams prior to the conference so that real outcomes can be achieved.

WISA, a not-for-profit association, says it is committed to supporting the sector.

“This is about improving collective effort across the wine industry, and we are listening carefully regarding how we can adapt to the current environment” said WISA chair Jason Amos.

WISA executive officer Shirley Fraser added: “Collaboration highlights the power of engagement across the supply chain and WIIC 2022 is an ideal opportunity for us to meet, learn and create change together”.

WIIC2022 Program

Mon 10th October – Day 1: Keynote Speakers, Plenary Sessions, and Conference Dinner

Tue 11th October – Day 2: Workshop sessions, Panels, Keynote Speakers, and Bendigo/Heathcote

Regional Wine Showcase

Wed 12th October – Regional Tours – optional tours to Bendigo & Heathcote wine regions including transport and lunch

Early bird WISA member tickets start at $500 with non-member tickets from $625

Conference dinner and regional tour options are extra and available on the WISA website.

For accommodation, conference delegate rates have been negotiated at All Seasons and Balgownie Estate plus additional options throughout the city of Bendigo and surrounds.

Click here for more information about WIIC2022 or to make a booking.