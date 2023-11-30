ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Industry IMPACT Awards reward resilience

L-R: Bree Wood (Purple Giraffe), Lyndall Rowe and Darren Oemcke (Riverland Wine). Photo: Darren Clements.

The Wine Industry IMPACT Awards were presented on Tuesday evening, at a gala dinner held at Adelaide Oval.

MC’d by Corrina Wright, winemaker and director of Oliver’s Taranga, the awards night recognised excellence in viticulture, winemaking, engineering and equipment, tourism, marketing, sustainability, digital and transport suppliers.

Among the award winners was Riverland Wine for its campaign Stories of Success and Resilience, which worked to rewrite the reputation of Riverland GI wines. The campaign included a photographic exhibition at the National Wine Centre.

“Stories of Success and Resilience was a special collection of 35 powerful photographs and vignettes sharing the stories of the people in the region who all play a role in the success,” said Wright. “The judges noted that by telling the stories, this captured the hearts and minds of the Australian audience in a new way.”

“The pride that shines through these stories is evident and demonstrates fantastic brand equity building for the region.”

Upon collecting the award, Lyndall Rowe, CEO of Riverland Wine, described the campaign as “a labour of love”.

Cameron Hills, executive officer, Wine Industry Suppliers Association, was impressed with the resilience of the wine industry celebrated on the night.

“The whole-of-sector event was a celebration in spite of the challenges facing us an industry right now. The Awards recognise and congratulate excellence and innovation in the wine industry supply chain,” said Hills.

“The Awards program highlights where progress happens in creating new opportunities to articulate the innovative solutions that are happening and how their practical adoption can help with efficiency, sustainability, quality, recovery, risk mitigation, brand development, safety and more.”

Award winners:

Viticulture Award

WINNER – Nutrien Ag Solutions

RUNNER UP – Ripen Tech

Winemaking & Oenology Award

WINNER – Enartis Pacific

RUNNER UP – BHF Technologies

Engineering & Equipment Award

WINNER – PTI Pacific

RUNNER UP – Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Packaging Design Award

WINNER – Australian Vintage

Wine Tourism Award

WINNER – Studio S2 Architects

RUNNER UP – ABM Visual

Marketing Award

WINNER – Riverland Wine

RUNNER UP – Launchy

Agtech & Digital Awards

WINNER – Onside

RUNNER UP – Tatou Technologies

Sustainability Award

WINNER – Pernod Ricard Winemakers

RUNNER UP – MyEnergy SA

Transport & Logistics Award

WINNER – Transolve Global

RUNNER UP – eBottli

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!