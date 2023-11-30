Wine Industry IMPACT Awards reward resilience

ADVERTISEMENT
The Wine Industry IMPACT Awards were presented on Tuesday evening, at a gala dinner held at Adelaide Oval.
MC’d by Corrina Wright, winemaker and director of Oliver’s Taranga, the awards night recognised excellence in viticulture, winemaking, engineering and equipment, tourism, marketing, sustainability, digital and transport suppliers.
Among the award winners was Riverland Wine for its campaign Stories of Success and Resilience, which worked to rewrite the reputation of Riverland GI wines. The campaign included a photographic exhibition at the National Wine Centre.
“Stories of Success and Resilience was a special collection of 35 powerful photographs and vignettes sharing the stories of the people in the region who all play a role in the success,” said Wright. “The judges noted that by telling the stories, this captured the hearts and minds of the Australian audience in a new way.”
“The pride that shines through these stories is evident and demonstrates fantastic brand equity building for the region.”
Upon collecting the award, Lyndall Rowe, CEO of Riverland Wine, described the campaign as “a labour of love”.
Cameron Hills, executive officer, Wine Industry Suppliers Association, was impressed with the resilience of the wine industry celebrated on the night.
“The whole-of-sector event was a celebration in spite of the challenges facing us an industry right now. The Awards recognise and congratulate excellence and innovation in the wine industry supply chain,” said Hills.
“The Awards program highlights where progress happens in creating new opportunities to articulate the innovative solutions that are happening and how their practical adoption can help with efficiency, sustainability, quality, recovery, risk mitigation, brand development, safety and more.”
Award winners:
Viticulture Award
WINNER – Nutrien Ag Solutions
RUNNER UP – Ripen Tech
Winemaking & Oenology Award
WINNER – Enartis Pacific
RUNNER UP – BHF Technologies
Engineering & Equipment Award
WINNER – PTI Pacific
RUNNER UP – Pernod Ricard Winemakers
Packaging Design Award
WINNER – Australian Vintage
Wine Tourism Award
WINNER – Studio S2 Architects
RUNNER UP – ABM Visual
Marketing Award
WINNER – Riverland Wine
RUNNER UP – Launchy
Agtech & Digital Awards
WINNER – Onside
RUNNER UP – Tatou Technologies
Sustainability Award
WINNER – Pernod Ricard Winemakers
RUNNER UP – MyEnergy SA
Transport & Logistics Award
WINNER – Transolve Global
RUNNER UP – eBottli
