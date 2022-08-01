ADVERTISEMENT

Entry now open for 2022 Wine Industry Impact Awards

WISA (Wine Industry Suppliers Association Inc.) have announced that nominations are open for entry into the 2022 Wine Industry IMPACT Awards (WIIA).

Following a break due to COVID, the WIIA Awards are back and offer supplier businesses, and their wine producer clients, the opportunity to showcase their products and services that have made IMPACT to the sector. WISA Membership is a prerequisite for all entries for at least one-party nominating.

Entry is via the WISA website and accepted prior to 30 September 2022. https://www.wisa.org.au/wine-industry-impact-awards

The application process assists to convey the return on investment and value propositions, supporting adoption and interest in innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

2022 adds a specific Sustainability Award, with the support of Green Industries SA, who have contributed to additional focus points across all categories.

Judging will take place in October prior to the presentation at the WIIA Awards Gala Dinner 30 November, and judging panels will be confirmed in future communication in coming weeks.

Over 300 wine industry leaders, suppliers, finalists, sponsors, regional representatives, stakeholders, and guests are expected to attend the formal gala event offering Australia’s (and beyond) wine sector a chance to network and celebrate prior to the festive season (and vintage 2023) with their team and peers.

In parallel to the Awards, the WIIC – Wine Industry IMPACT Conference has been confirmed for October 10-12th and will be held in Bendigo, Regional Victoria. Early Bird tickets are available on the WISA website WISA Executive Officer, Shirley Fraser, said “it is critical for the wine sector to encourage, recognise and be aware of, the innovative work being undertaken by supplier businesses. The Awards bring the industry together with practical and commercialised solutions to make impact during these challenging times. Now more than ever, we need leadership, industry stewardship, and new ways of thinking.”

There are nine (9) categories reflecting the diversity of the wine industry:

Viticulture Winemaking Awarded by Stanton & Stanton Engineering & Equipment Awarded by Pernod Ricard Distribution & Logistics Agtech/Digital (previously start up) Awarded by Wine Australia Packaging & Design Awarded by Endeavour Group Marketing & Communications Wine Tourism Awarded by Wine Victoria Sustainability Awarded by Green Industries SA

