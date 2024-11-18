Celebrating the supply chain: winners announced at the Wine Industry IMPACT Awards Gala Dinner

Tim Stead, WISA chair. Image courtesy WISA

The Wine Industry IMPACT Awards Gala Dinner was held on Thursday night at the National Wine Centre in Adelaide, celebrating excellence and innovation across the wine supply chain. Katie Spain was the MC for the evening which brought together industry leaders, innovators, and supporters.

Tim Stead, chair of the Wine Industry Suppliers Association (WISA), said the evening was a celebration of not only the winners but also the industry as a whole.

“The finalists and winners represent the Australian wine industry’s greatest competitive advantage,” said Stead. “Our capacity to innovate, to improve and to adapt to changing conditions is what makes our sector resilient and that’s what we’re celebrating. I encourage everyone in our industry to pay attention to the achievements of the award recipients and take inspiration from them.”

The awards highlighted ‘outstanding’ achievements across multiple categories, showcasing the dedication and creativity that continues to drive the Australian wine industry forward. This year’s winners were selected by an expert panel of judges who carefully reviewed and evaluated each entry for its impact and contribution to the sector.

And the winners are…

Sustainability award: Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Judges’ comments: Pernod Ricard’s winning nomination focused on the waste reduction and landfill activities they undertake within the business. Their waste diversion offers cost savings, generates revenue for recycling industries, and reduces emissions. Employee-led initiatives repurposed materials as alternative fuel, promoting awareness and sustainability across the company and beyond.

Packaging & Design award: Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Judges’ comments: Pernod Ricard Winemakers and Visy Glass collaborated to develop a lightweight Riesling bottle, reducing weight by 108 grams and height by 11mm. This innovation improved sustainability and load efficiency, reduces costs and showcases a commitment to quality and reducing environmental impact. This improved Riesling bottle opens new markets and opportunities for all.

Wine Tourism award: Sidewood Estate

Judges’ comments: In February 2020, amidst the pandemic, Sidewood opened their cellar door and restaurant in Hahndorf. Their goal was to create a destination that was inclusive, accessible and celebrated their premium wines in a sophisticated but relaxed environment. As they continue to adapt and evolve, this venue has become the heart and soul of Sidewood, their home and a special place to share their stories and passion with the community.

Viticulture & Grape Growing award: Lallemand

Judges’ comments: LalVigne PROHYDRO, a proline-rich specific yeast derivative, is a groundbreaking innovation from Lallemand, designed to enhance grapevine resilience to water stress, thus vineyards can maintain higher physiological activity, ensuring better photosynthesis and transpiration rates. This foliar spray product will improve grape quality and yield, even under challenging environmental conditions.

Ag-Tech & Innovation award: Nukon

Judges’ comments: Nukon, part of the SAGE Group, partnered with Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) and its automation suppliers to deliver a digitalisation and end-to-end automated Barrel Management System – a first in the global wine industry. This transformed a number of traditional winemaking processes at TWE’s Barossa Valley facility into a highly efficient, sustainable, and data-driven operation.

Winemaking & Oenology award: Affinity Labs

Judges’ comments: Affinity Labs supports Australian winemakers with precise nutritional information and energy calculations to meet new EU label standards, offering affordable, accurate data for export certificates. This service fosters transparency and trust, helping producers comply with evolving regulations and giving consumers clear, reliable information on wine labels, enhancing brand reputation globally.

Engineering & Equipment award: PTI Pacific

Judges’ comments: PTI Pacific’s entry provides an automated solution for dead-end filtration. Automated backwashing in conjunction with a specific filter cartridge type allow long-term use between cartridge replacement. It is offered as an alternative to cross-flow filtration. Brilliant to see local innovation delivering better wine outcomes plus better energy and waste outcomes.

Logistics & Supply Chain award: Rural Freight Connections

Judges’ comments: Rural Freight Connections have revolutionised winery deliveries to restaurants and cafés by pairing wineries with the right local carriers. This ensures faster, cost-effective, and sustainable deliveries, whilst also supporting smaller regional freight companies. The service enhances efficiency and service, benefiting both wineries and the local hospitality industry, and creating stronger industry relationships.

Supplier of the Year: Affinity Labs (nutritional information and energy calculations), with runners up Rural Freight Connections and Ripen Tech.

A special award for outstanding overall contribution, this award was judged by the Board and Membership Committees of Australian Grape and Wine.

