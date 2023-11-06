ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Industry champion Alister Purbrick wins Legend of the Vine Award

Alister Purbrick

Alister Purbrick was named the Victorian Legend of the Vine in front of a large crowd of his wine industry associates and colleagues at the Melbourne Royal Wine Awards Lunch on Friday 3rd November.

The award recognises Purbrick’s outstanding and lasting contribution to the industry. Purbrick’s career spans many years and many roles, including as the president of the Winemakers Federation (1999 – 2001, now called Australian Grape & Wine), being the inaugural chairman of Australia’s First Family of Wines (2006 – 2010) and being presented the Len Evans Wine Industry Leadership Award in 2012. Purbrick has been chief executive of his family owned wine business, Tahbilk Group since 1978 and only stepped down as the CEO last year.

National WCA executive chairman, Angus Barnes said of the announcement, “Alister has played an integral role in the Australian wine industry for so many years. He has helped shape the industry at many different levels and the fact that he continues to give his time to organisations like Australian Grape and Wine shows his true passion and dedication to Australia’s Wine industry. Alister is well known throughout the industry and today’s award will be celebrated across the country.”

Purbrick is the seventh person to be awarded Legend of the Vine status in Victoria, and the first since 2019, joining a prestigious national list that includes Ross Brown, Jeni Port, Brian Croser AO, Pam Dunsford, Tony Love, Brian Walsh, the late d’Arry Osborne, and Steve Flamsteed.

