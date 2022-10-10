ADVERTISEMENT

Viticulture doyen Peter Hayes AM wins prestigious Legend of the Vine Award

Peter Hayes was named the SA Legend of the Vine in front of many of his wine industry associates and colleagues at the WCA Royal Adelaide Wine and Spirits Show Trophy Winners Lunch last Friday.

The prestigious award recognises Hayes’ outstanding contribution to the industry. His diverse career spans over 30 years and includes lasting contributions to education and training, R&D investment and management, viticultural operations, and industry advocacy and development. He was recognised as a Fellow of the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology and has been a Council Member of the Australian Wine Research Institute, President of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), and Chair of McLaren Vale Grape Wine & Tourism Association.

National WCA Executive Officer Andrew Stark said of the announcement, “We are honoured to be able to recognise one of the great contributors to our wine community in Peter Hayes. Peter has been a tireless builder and advocate, contributing to the success of many wine businesses over the years, as well as the sector as a whole.”

Hayes is the eighth person to be awarded Legend of the Vine status in SA, joining a prestigious national list that includes Brian Croser AO, Pam Dunsford, Tony Love, Brian Walsh, d’Arry Osborne, Bill Hardy, and Patrick Iland.

The Legend of the Vine Award was first introduced in New South Wales in 2014, and extends across Victoria and South Australia with annual awards issued in each of these states. The WCA Board and State Chapters select the nominees from each state, with the final winner determined by the WCA National Board.

Photographer credit: John Kruger

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!