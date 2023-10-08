ADVERTISEMENT

Storyteller Jane Ferrari wins prestigious Legend of the Vine Award

Jane Ferrari. Photo: John Kruger

Jane Ferrari was named the SA Legend of the Vine in front of many of her wine industry associates and colleagues at the WCA Royal Adelaide Wine and Spirits Show Trophy Winners Lunch last Friday.

The prestigious award recognises Ferrari’s outstanding contribution to the industry. Her career spans many years and is punctuated by her great ability and passion for communicating and storytelling about wine. Ferrari is a past winner of the WCA Wine Communicator of the Year (2012) and was inducted as a Baron of the Barossa in 2013. With a career in winemaking and communication including 25 years at Yalumba Wines, as well as time spent at both Wolf Blass Wines and Rockford Wines.

National WCA executive chairman, Angus Barnes said of the announcement, “Jane has inspired people about wine both in Australia and around the world and does this with her down to earth brand of wit, humour, and sensitivity. I feel confident that this year’s winner of the Legend of the Vine will be well supported right across the industry.”

Ferrari is the ninth person to be awarded Legend of the Vine status in SA, joining a prestigious national list that includes Peter Hayes, Brian Croser AO, Pam Dunsford, Tony Love, Brian Walsh, d’Arry Osborne, Bill Hardy, and Patrick Iland.

The Legend of the Vine Award was first introduced in NSW in 2014 and extends across Victoria and South Australia with annual awards issued in each of these states. The WCA Board and State Chapters select the nominees from each state, with the final winner determined by the WCA National Board.

