Wine Enthusiast nominates Victoria for Wine Region of the Year 2023

Yarra Valley. Image courtesy Wine Victoria.

US publication Wine Enthusiast has announced overnight that Victoria has been nominated for the 2023 Wine Region of the Year at the 24th annual Wine Star Awards.

Victoria is recognised as having a diverse range of climates and winemaking styles across its 21 regions as well as for its focus on sustainability certification and carbon neutral reduction practices.

Other nominees for 2023 Wine Enthusiast Region of the Year are Lambrusco, Italy, Provence, France, Charlottesville Virginia and Swartland, South Africa.

Stephanie Duboudin, chair of Wine Victoria, said she was delighted with the news.

“To receive this nomination in such a class field within the global wine stage is recognition of the high quality of wines we produce across the entire state,” said Duboudin.

“We recently hosted Wine Enthusiast’s contributing editor, Christina Pickard on a visit to eight regions across the state. Christina was enamoured with the huge array of wine styles, the people behind them and the diverse geology, geography, and climates within our small state. Christina’s visit and this nomination is testament to how important it is for key influencers to visit and experience our wine regions and wines firsthand.”

This year marks the 24th anniversary of Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards, honouring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world.

The winner of region of the year 2023 will be announced at the annual Wine Star awards in Miami on Monday February 5th, 2024.

