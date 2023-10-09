ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Tasmanian Wine List of The Year finalists announced

The Tasmanian Wine List of the Year program – now in its sixth year – aims to recognise Tasmanian businesses which proudly and enthusiastically promote Tasmanian wine in their hospitality and retail offerings.

16 venues have now been selected as finalists in this year’s awards, with judges making their choice based on the diversity and representation of Tasmanian wine on offer as well as the quality of wine service and knowledge.

The announcement of these finalists marks the commencement of the People’s Choice voting campaign, which invites Tasmanian wine lovers to vote for their favourite venue. Each vote in the 2023 People’s Choice Award provides a chance to win 12 mixed bottles of Tasmanian wine. The People’s Choice is one of several award categories which will be considered by the judging panel, including Best Hobart / Launceston Wine List, Best Regional Wine List, Best Small Wine List and Best Retail Wine List, as well as the overall champion Tasmanian Wine List of the Year.

Sheralee Davies, CEO of Wine Tasmania, congratulated the 2023 shortlisted venues, noting many of these businesses were first time finalists.

“This year represents the broadest geographic spread of finalists so far, from Stanley to Port Huon and lots of places in between. It’s fantastic to see such strong support for our local wine offering, and we’re encouraging Tassie wine lovers to get out and visit new venues or revisit venues they haven’t for a while and vote for their favourite.”

The following businesses have been selected as finalists (listed in alphabetical order):

Aloft Restaurant – Pier One, Brooke Street, Hobart TAS 7000, aloftrestaurant.com

Driftwood Restaurant – 13 North Terrace, Lauderdale TAS 7021, driftwoodrestaurant.com.au

Du Cane Brewery & Dining Hall – 60/64 Elizabeth Street, Launceston TAS 7250, ducanebrewing.com.au

Grain of the Silos – 89 Lindsay Street, Invermay TAS 7248, grainofthesilos.com.au

Kermandie Hotel – 4512/4518 Huon Highway, Port Huon TAS 7116, kermandie.com.au

Little V – 68 St John Street, Launceston TAS 7250, littlev.com.au

Mures Upper Deck – Victoria Dock, Davey Street, Hobart TAS 7000, mures.com.au/upper-deck

Peppina – 2b Salamanca Place, Hobart TAS 7000, peppinarestaurant.com

Pickled Evenings – 135 George Street, Launceston TAS 7250, pickledevenings.com.au

Sandy Bay 9/11 – Shop 2, 150 Churchill Avenue, Sandy Bay TAS 7005, nineelevenbottleshop.com.au/sandy-bay

Shipwrights Arms – 29 Trumpeter Street, Battery Point TAS 7004, shipwrightsarms.com.au

Stanley Wine Bar – 2 Church Street, Stanley TAS 7331, stanleywinebar.com.au

T42 – Ground Level Elizabeth Street Pier, Unit 59/4 Franklin Wharf, Hobart TAS 7000, t42hobart.com.au

The Branch – 7 Maria St, Swansea TAS 7190, thebranchswansea.com.au

The Gorge Restaurant – 74 Gorge Road, Trevallyn TAS 7250, thegorgerestaurant.com.au

The Imbibers – 74 High Street, Oatlands TAS 7120, imbibers.com.au

Public voting in the People’s Choice Wine List of the Year closes on 6 November and votes can be submitted at www.winetasmania.com.au/vote. The winners of each 2023 Tasmanian Wine List of the Year Award category – as well as the voter’s prize – will be announced on 13 November 2023.

For further information visit www.winetasmania.com.au/vote or contact Sheralee Davies at Wine Tasmania on 0407 004 959.

