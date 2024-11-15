The tiny region shining bright at the Canberra & Region Wine Show

Hilltops Wine president James Bowman studies the form at the Canberra & Region Wine Show 2024. Image courtesy Nicole McLeod Photography

There is nothing more certain to put a smile on a winemaker’s face than a shiny trophy, and there were trophies and medals aplenty at this year’s Canberra and Region Wine Show. For winemakers and vignerons from the NSW Hilltops, this show was a particular success.

The judges at the Canberra & Region Wine Show awarded four trophies to Hilltops GI wines, six Top Gold Medals, six Gold Medals and 17 Silver Medals. With almost 100 Hilltops GI wines entered, the judging panel, which was led by the chief judge Shanteh Wale, conjured a medal strike rate of 60% for the Hilltops entries.

According to Hilltops Wine president James Bowman, proprietor of Barwang Wines, this year’s Canberra Show results highlight the region’s viticultural reputation.

“These accolades validate the commitment, skill, passion and innovative approach of Hilltops vignerons and other region’s winemakers, who increasingly seek out top quality grapes from our cool vineyards,” said Bowman.

“For such a small region to score six Top Gold awards ranging from aromatic white varieties and a mature sweet wine to the classic reds, notably Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, is a serious endorsement of our region’s strength and diversity and posts notice that the NSW Hilltops is one of Australia’s most exciting and versatile wine regions.”

The Hilltops is focused around the town of Young, where vines grow on elevated rolling hills (approximately 500m elevation) supported by red granitic loam soils, good water supplies and extended autumn seasons conjuring even ripening and flavour concentration.

The Hilltops GI Trophy winners include:

Corang Estate Il Rosso 2023 – Best Sangiovese

Freeman Dolcino 2013 – Best Sweet Wine

Hungerford Hill Fishcage Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 – Best Cabernet Sauvignon & Peter Robertson Trophy – Hilltops Wine of the Year 2024

Bryan Currie, winemaker at Hungerford Hill who also won Wine of the Year in 2022, is a strong advocate for the Hilltops wine region, both for its traditional red grapes—Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz—and the emerging varieties such as Fiano, Graciano and Tempranillo.

“There is a pristine flavour intensity and balance in these grapes that need little winemaking intervention to show their delicious true character,” said Currie. “It’s such an inspiring region!”

Aside from the trophy winners, Top Gold medals were awarded to three Hilltops GI wines:

Centennial Vineyards 2022 Limited Release Hilltops Shiraz 2022

Mada Pinot Gris, Gewurztraminer Riesling 2023 (blend)

Moppity Lock & Key Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Gold Medal wines included Ballinaclash Fiano 2024, Coppabella Procella Shiraz 2022, Hungerford Hill Sangiovese 2023 and Malbec 2023, Moppity Vineyards Block 4 Shiraz 2022 and Moppity Reserve Shiraz 2022.

