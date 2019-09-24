Wine Communicators Wine Industry Mentor Program launched

  • September 24th, 2019

The Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) and the Adelaide Business School of the University of Adelaide have announced the recipients of the inaugural Wine Industry Mentor Program. Having received an impressive 45 high calibre mentee applications to be matched with 20 wine sector leaders, the pairing process was no easy task for the panel.

The Wine Industry Mentor Program aims to boost both the personal and professional development of career wine communicators, greater career clarity, direction and satisfaction; networking opportunities with like-minded, ambitious wine communicators and advise with career progression.

The program will see participants building a foundation over a period of six-months, commencing with mentor training to be held by the University of Adelaide and a launch event in South Australia, 25th September.

2019 recipients of the program and their respective mentors are listed below:

 

Mentee Winery/Business Mentor
Alexandra Prichard Wine Academy Richard Van Ruth
Alexandria Carruthers Briar Ridge Vineyard Nick Ryan
Amber Flavell Howard Vineyard Toni Carlino
Amy Hayes Wine Australia Huon Hooke
Colette Whitton Vinomofo Kathleen Quealy
Emily Hay Barossa Grape & Wine Association

 

 Gill Gordon-Smith
Hayden Lee www.wine.com.au Lynda Schenk
Jessica van Dommele Yalumba Katie Spain
Jingwen Yang Gemtree Wines Jing Cao
Joanna Bloszczyk Taylors Wines Ali Lockwood
Kate Bedwell Pernod Ricard Rob Hirst
Laura Panarello Casella Family Brands Clive Hartley
Louise Way Pizzini Wines Alex Gibbs
Natasha Gordon Patrick of Coonawarra Peter Bourne
Nicole Bilson WSET & Mulberry Group Jeni Port
Nikki Fraser Bremerton Wine Marni Cook
Pippa Merrett Two Hands Wines Tony Love
Rebecca Cope Accolade Wines Marni Cook
Scott Heidrich Rusty Mutt Wines Gary Baldwin
Scott McWilliam McWilliams Wines Bill Hardy
Stephanie Eyles Rhone Girl Judy Sarris
Tanya Little University of Adelaide Lynda Schenk

 

WCA executive officer, Lynda Schenk says: “the calibre and number of applications received far surpassed our expectations.  We would have loved to be able to accommodate everybody who applied. Sadly, this was not possible.

There is clearly a thirst to learn from the next generation of wine communicators from sector leaders.  We encourage the leaders of the wine sector to apply as a mentor so that we can build on this program in 2020. Applications to become a mentor in next year’s program will remain open throughout the year.”

WCA would like to thank all the applicants for applying for this important program and encourage those who were unsuccessful this year to please apply again in 2020”

 

Bayer Grower's Edge
Nufarm Pick Your Prize

Wine Industry Directory Buyers’ Guide

Search the Buyers’ Guide for companies, services and brands.