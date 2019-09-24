Wine Communicators Wine Industry Mentor Program launched

The Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) and the Adelaide Business School of the University of Adelaide have announced the recipients of the inaugural Wine Industry Mentor Program. Having received an impressive 45 high calibre mentee applications to be matched with 20 wine sector leaders, the pairing process was no easy task for the panel.

The Wine Industry Mentor Program aims to boost both the personal and professional development of career wine communicators, greater career clarity, direction and satisfaction; networking opportunities with like-minded, ambitious wine communicators and advise with career progression.

The program will see participants building a foundation over a period of six-months, commencing with mentor training to be held by the University of Adelaide and a launch event in South Australia, 25th September.

2019 recipients of the program and their respective mentors are listed below:

Mentee Winery/Business Mentor Alexandra Prichard Wine Academy Richard Van Ruth Alexandria Carruthers Briar Ridge Vineyard Nick Ryan Amber Flavell Howard Vineyard Toni Carlino Amy Hayes Wine Australia Huon Hooke Colette Whitton Vinomofo Kathleen Quealy Emily Hay Barossa Grape & Wine Association Gill Gordon-Smith Hayden Lee www.wine.com.au Lynda Schenk Jessica van Dommele Yalumba Katie Spain Jingwen Yang Gemtree Wines Jing Cao Joanna Bloszczyk Taylors Wines Ali Lockwood Kate Bedwell Pernod Ricard Rob Hirst Laura Panarello Casella Family Brands Clive Hartley Louise Way Pizzini Wines Alex Gibbs Natasha Gordon Patrick of Coonawarra Peter Bourne Nicole Bilson WSET & Mulberry Group Jeni Port Nikki Fraser Bremerton Wine Marni Cook Pippa Merrett Two Hands Wines Tony Love Rebecca Cope Accolade Wines Marni Cook Scott Heidrich Rusty Mutt Wines Gary Baldwin Scott McWilliam McWilliams Wines Bill Hardy Stephanie Eyles Rhone Girl Judy Sarris Tanya Little University of Adelaide Lynda Schenk

WCA executive officer, Lynda Schenk says: “the calibre and number of applications received far surpassed our expectations. We would have loved to be able to accommodate everybody who applied. Sadly, this was not possible.

There is clearly a thirst to learn from the next generation of wine communicators from sector leaders. We encourage the leaders of the wine sector to apply as a mentor so that we can build on this program in 2020. Applications to become a mentor in next year’s program will remain open throughout the year.”

WCA would like to thank all the applicants for applying for this important program and encourage those who were unsuccessful this year to please apply again in 2020”