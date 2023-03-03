ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Industry Mentor Program 2023 now open

Image courtesy Wine Communicators Australia

The Wine Industry Mentor Program is back in 2023 and seeking applications from individuals who are ready to build long-lasting connections in their careers across the grape and wine sector. Applications opened 1 March, and will close on 31 March 2023.

The structured mentoring program pairs early career professionals from across the grape and wine community – from viticulture to winemaking, research to logistics, marketing, and media, and more – with respected wine sector leaders and provides an opportunity to connect with like-minded people as a way of building industry capability and a spirit of collaboration.

Benefits for participants are varied, and have included career progression, opportunities to expand networks, developing confidence, and taking on leadership or other professional development pathways, as well as fostering a renewed commitment amongst participants to their region, role, and opportunities for future success.

“I will be starting a new job in export marketing within my company in the new year. I can thank my mentor for that,” Emily Fitzgerald commented on her experience.

Since the program’s commencement in 2019, more than 160 mentees have received one-on-one mentoring, with many continuing their relationship following the program.

More than 50 well-known wine industry experts have volunteered to mentor participants in 2023, including Max Allen (wine writer), Samantha Connew (Stargazer Wines), Tony Robinson (AWRI) and Angus Hughson (Winepilot).

“I have gained greater insight into how the younger generation sees itself and their particular issues and concerns, and I’m learning to be a better listener,” Third-time mentor in 2022, Gary Baldwin said.

The program, which will run over a period of six months from June to November 2023, consists of monthly one-on-one sessions with a mentor and access to a range of resources through the program’s world-class online mentoring platform, as well as access to a range of industry subject matter experts to help address specific mentoring needs.

The whole-of-sector program is jointly supported and managed by the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology, the University of Adelaide, Wine Australia, Wine Communicators of Australia and the Wine Industry Suppliers Association.

Applications can be made through the Wine Communicators of Australia website here: https://winecommunicators.com.au/education/wine-industry-mentor-program/

