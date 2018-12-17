Wine Communicators of Australia welcomes new marketing coordinator

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) announces the appointment of Prue Kline as its new marketing coordinator.

Joining the WCA in November 2018, Prue has over two decades of involvement in the wine industry, with experience ranging from sales and segmentation, events and tourism, and relationship management.

A farm girl at heart, Prue’s passion for wine started from a young age while growing up immersed in the agricultural setting of the Adelaide Plains. Fast forward to her early professional years managing Wine Australia’s International Visitation program, through to creating Direct to Consumer programs, and more recently working for boutique wineries, Prue has seen, shared and told many stories driving Australian wine.

Prue voices her excitement when speaking of her new challenge as member of the WCA team, and is looking forward to building a new chapter of her wine story.

WCA executive officer, Lynda Schenk said the appointment would see the WCA continue to grow in importance and influence within the wine communications scene, and enable it to further build on its mandate as a ‘go-to’ resource for its members and the wine industry as a whole.

“The addition of someone with Prue’s experience and knowledge of the wine industry to the WCA marketing function will allow the organisation to even more effectively connect professionals working in wine,” she said.

“We are delighted to welcome Prue to the team, and believe she will provide an important and long term contribution to the WCA and its members.”