2022 Wine Communicators of Australia cadet announced

Wine Communicators Australia (WCA) wine media cadet Tijana Laganin. Image courtesy WCA

Aspiring wine writer Tijana Laganin has been announced as the 2022 Wine Communicators Australia (WCA) wine media cadet.

Laganin is the sixth cadet in the program, which aims to foster emerging talent and promotes excellence in Australian wine media and communications.

The cadetship provides a young person who is passionate about South Australia’s wine industry a valuable opportunity to develop their wine media skills.

“What a surreal experience, having applied for the Cadetship multiple times in the past is proof of the unwavering passion this industry creates. I remember my first application… I quoted Winston Churchill thinking I was mature well beyond my 22 years,” Laganin said.

Laganin is a wine marketing and sales manager with solid knowledge of the grape to glass process. She is also a passionate wine writer who thinks the voice of wine should evolve as the world does, and hopes her writing comes across to her readers as though it was written by a friend.

“Today along with an even greater appreciation for our Great State, I’d like to think I’ve come into my own. A voice that I hope can bring entertainment and intrigue to the stories within the South Australian wine industry,” she continued.

As the 2022 cadet, Laganin will undertake an extensive program to gain skills in wine sensory evaluation, wine media writing, and engagement with wine industry bodies.

Her content will be featured on the Adelaide a Great Wine Capital website and Wine Communicators of Australia’s social media over the coming months.

The WCA wine media cadetship is made possible through the Adelaide Great Wine Capital initiative funded by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, South Australian Tourism Commission, the University of Adelaide, and the University of South Australia.

“The WCA wine media cadet is a priceless opportunity to discover untold stories in the South Australian wine industry and share them far and wide. It’s creating proud ambassadors for our wine industry to advance the promotion of Australian wine on an international stage,” South Australia Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven said.

“I offer my congratulations to Tijana who will no doubt use this opportunity to the fullest as a foundation for her career in South Australian wine.”

