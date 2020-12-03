Wine Communicators of Australia recognises best industry communicators for 2020

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced the winners of the 2020 Wine Communicator Awards, with Trish Barry named as the 2020 Wine Communicator of the Year.

Previous winners have included Barossa Grape & Wine Association, Max Allen, Gill Gordon-Smith, Gourmet Traveller WINE, and Jeni Port.

Judges’ comments regarding the application from Trish Barry were united and the resoundingly positive feedback, highlighting Ms Barry is a true professional and through her business has driven digital growth in the wine industry.

She is one of the best in her field for content creation and is dedicated to her work and her clients year in year out.

“Trish Barry is extremely worthy of this honour and is a true reflection of the current success of wine communications in Australia,” said WCA Chair Marni Cook.

The Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker received the ‘Recognition of Excellence Award’.

The judging panel unanimously agreed that the Grapegrower is at the top of its class and deserves recognition for its contribution to the wine industry despite the lack of entries this year for Best Wine Publication (Technical or Trade).

The category award winners are:

Best Wine Public Relations Campaign (Individual or Team) – Taylor Made Wines and Blend Public Relations

Best Published Featured Articles or Wine Columns – Max Allen

Best Digital Wine Communicator –Trish Barry, Mastermind Consulting

Best Wine Website or Wine App – Australian Wine Discovered by Wine Australia

Best Wine Student – Hayley Butler

Best Wine Educator – TAFE SA Wine and Spirits School

Best Wine Book (Technical, Trade or Consumer) – Intoxicating: Ten Drinks that Shaped Australia by Max Allen

Best Wine Publication (Consumer) – Gourmet Traveller WINE

Best New Wine Writer – Zachary Phillips, The Characters

“Last night’s virtual awards ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate excellence in communication and acknowledge the innovation that individuals and businesses have shown in a challenging year,” said Cook.

“We wish to say a special thank you to everybody who applied in the 2020 Wine Communicator Awards. The calibre of entries continues to impress our judges. We would also like to thank our Award category sponsors for their support and commitment.

“The Awards continue to be the most important event on the annual WCA calendar – certainly in terms of who WCA are, what we stand for and our aspirations for the future.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!