Wine Communicators of Australia brings international Wine Media Conference to Australia in October 2019

For the first time in its 12-year history, the Wine Media Conference (formerly known as the Wine Bloggers Conference) will be held outside North America, taking place in the Hunter Valley, NSW, Australia from October 10 – 12, 2019.

In what promises to be a remarkable boon to the Australian wine communications industry and wine tourism in general, the Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) successfully applied and won the right to host the conference as a part of the Wine Australia $50M Wine Competitive Grants. They have partnered with Zephyr Conferences who host the annual event.

The conference will welcome 200 – 300 international delegates from the USA, Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia. Attendees will broadcast their experiences to an estimated combined global social media online audience of 10 million wine consumers.

In addition, the event calendar will feature both pre and post multi-day wine centric excursions and experiences in regions across Australia, making it one of the most ambitious and diversified wine events available globally.

Lynda Schenk, Executive Officer of WCA, who created the opportunity to bring this event to Australian shores, recently attended the 11th Wine Bloggers Conference in Walla Walla, Washington.

She says, “In 2019 we have a global vision. We plan to appeal to wine bloggers, wine writers, and wine influencers not just in North America and Australia but from all over the world. We ask these professionals to imagine themeselves sitting at a table with peers from Europe, China, Australia, and North America. This event could be the very best opportunity for this community to make worldwide contacts and spread their wine knowledge beyond their current demographic audience, therefore enriching and educating wine enthusiasts and lovers across the globe.”

Tickets for the 2019 Wine Media Conference can be purchased online.