Wine champions honoured at Wine Australia China Awards

Winners of the seventh annual Wine Australia China Awards were announced in Shanghai on 11 November 2019 for championing the Australian wine category in China.

The awards saw more than 200 wine importers, retailers, sommeliers, educators and media gather at the Bellagio Shanghai for a celebration of Australia’s fine wine.

The celebrations come amid continued growth in exports to China in the year ending September 2019 and during a big month of Australian wine activities in China, including Australia’s largest-ever wine showcase at ProWine China on 12–14 November.

All activities are part of a broader promotional campaign in China, which is supported by the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Package (the $50m Package).

The winners of the seventh Wine Australia China Awards are:

Best Australian Wine Promotion Online: Telford China

Presented by McLaren Vale Grape Wine and Tourism Association

Best Australian Wine Promotion On-Premise: The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Presented by ASC Fine Wine

Best Australian Wine Promotion Off-Premise: Riversdale Fine Wine

Presented by Australian Vintage Limited

Outstanding Feature Story on Australian Wine: Vinehoo

Presented by Hellman Worldwide Logistics

Outstanding Lifestyle Story on Australian Wine (Ft. Food and/or Tourism): Phoenix Wang – Condé Nast Traveler

Presented by Tourism Australia

Australian Wine List of the Year: Hakkasan Shanghai

Presented by Summergate Fine Wine & Spirits

Australian Wine Communicator of the Year: Terry Xu

Presented by Treasury Wine Estates

Emerging Australian Wine Advocator: Adam Zhu

Presented by Margaret River Wine Association

The award winners will join a 7–10-day tour of Australia’s wine regions in 2020, where they will gain further knowledge of Australia’s wine scene.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “China is Australian wine’s most valuable export market and, through the China Awards, we celebrate the people in China who are helping to share our exciting wines and stories with Chinese consumers”.

“These awards are a small way that we can thank the media, educators and trade professionals who are helping Australian wines to achieve recognition and respect in the Chinese wine market,” he said.

Australian consul-general to Shanghai Dominic Trindade said, “The China Awards highlight the true strength and diversity of China and Australia’s partnerships in the wine industry”.

Winner of the ‘Australian Wine List of the Year’ Felix Zhang, Head Sommelier at Hakkasan, Shanghai said, “Chinese consumers already have a great knowledge of Australian wine”.

“For this reason we continue to refresh the wine lists and create interesting promotions, to allow patrons to experience and learn more about new varieties and styles of Australian wine,” Zhang said.

“Australian wine is full of charm. Whilst maintaining traditional winemaking methods, it continues to be innovative and creative,” said Noel Qi, vice president of Vinehoo, winner of the ‘Outstanding Feature Story on Australian Wine’.

“I think Australian wine combines the people, culture and authenticity. I hope more people can discover and learn more about Australian wine.”

“We are thrilled to sponsor this tremendous occasion that truly celebrates the importance of relationships and profiling fine Australian wines,” said Jennifer Lynch, general manager of the McLaren Vale Grape Wine and Tourism Association and sponsor of the ‘Best Australian Wine Promotion Online’.

“For wine tourism regions such as McLaren Vale, it’s so important that we continue to foster these connections as we look to the future of Australian wine and tourism in China.”

For more information about the Wine Australia China Awards, visit https://www.wineaustralia.com/whats-happening/events/wine-australia-2019-china-awards