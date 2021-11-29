Wine Australia welcomes new Board

Newly appointed Wine Australia Director John Lloyd. Image courtesy Wine Australia

Six non-executive directors have been appointed to the Wine Australia Board until 30 September 2024, announced minister for agriculture David Littleproud.

Two new directors – John Lloyd and Justin Brown – will join reappointed directors Cath Oates, Catherine Cooper, Frances-Anne Keeler and Mitchell Taylor, bringing experience in agricultural and horticultural research, innovation, trade and market access issues.

“It’s a critical time for Australian wine and these six appointments combine the necessary skills to represent the needs and interests of our sector,” Wine Australia Board Chair Dr Michele Allan said.

“Based in New South Wales, John Lloyd was the CEO of Horticulture Innovation Australia for 10 years, steering the peak research and marketing body through major changes and tremendous growth for the sector.

“Justin Brown, based in the Australian Capital Territory, has vast experience in trade and market access issues, notably as a trade negotiator, pursuing, protecting and promoting market access opportunities for Australian industry on a day-to-day basis.

“Their knowledge and skills will be of great benefit to the Board. Particularly in the current trading environment, as we focus on positioning the sector for growth and profitability, market diversification and innovative techniques that help tackle everyday vineyard or winery challenges.

“I’d also like to thank our outgoing directors Brian Croser AO and Dr Mary Retallack for their invaluable contribution over the past six years – three of which Brian served as Deputy Chair.

“We are deeply grateful for their commitment to the sector, including oversight of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package.

“I know they will remain deeply engaged with the Australian grape and wine community and I wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Wine Australia’s Board members are:

Dr Michele Allan (Chair)

Ms Cath Oates

Ms Catherine Cooper

Ms Frances-Anne Keeler

Mr Mitchell Taylor

Mr John Lloyd, and

Mr Justin Brown

