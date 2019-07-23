Wine Australia thanks David Lucas for his great contribution

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark has thanked David Lucas for his contribution to Australian wine during his time as Wine Australia’s regional general manager, North Asia.

“David and his family have decided to return home to South Korea and so David will be leaving Wine Australia in late July”, Clark said.

“We will miss David’s deep knowledge of the beverage sector in China and North Asia, his strong stakeholder engagement skills and his wry sense of humour.

“During his time with Wine Australia, David elevated our market engagement in China to a whole new level and he will be missed by Wine Australia and our stakeholders.

“We have started recruiting to fill the regional general manager role and, in the

meantime, Stuart Barclay, Wine Australia’s general manager marketing, will manage the North Asia market.

“On behalf of the Board and team, I wish David and his family all the very best for the future”, Clark said.