Liz Riley awarded 2023 Outstanding Contribution by Individual Award at Hunter Valley Legends Awards

Liz Riley. Image Scarborough.

The accolades continue for Liz Riley, who was awarded the 2023 Outstanding Contribution by Individual Award at the Hunter Valley Legends Awards. This recognition was for coordinating the aerial spraying response and supporting the industry after the flooding events in 2022.

This was a challenging vintage, where growers faced unseasonal rain. Parts of Hunter Valley Wine Country experienced a major flooding event and significant follow-up rainfall in the Winter and early spring of 2022. This impacted vineyard conditions and access, with many growers needing help to safely access their vineyards once the new season commenced.

Riley worked with growers, industry bodies, government departments, technical experts and local stakeholders to coordinate and deploy aerial applications of early-season fungicides to protect emerging growth and crops.

It was vital to work with the diverse range of stakeholders in the region to ensure all were aware of the activities and their importance to the wine community of the Hunter. For many, this initiative resulted in a successful harvest and the ability to pick some fruit.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism community,” Riley said upon receiving the award.

“It’s wonderful to use my viticultural knowledge, apply new techniques and technology to make a difference in challenging times. Many were involved in the coordination and deployment of the program, particularly my husband Jerome Scarborough. Without their support, this work would not have happened. I’m really proud of the outcome.”

Liz studied viticulture at Roseworthy Agricultural College, where she met her husband and winemaker, Jerome Scarborough. They have two children, Callum and Hannah.

