Honouring David Bruer

David Bruer, a pioneer of organic and sustainable winemaking in Australia and founder of Temple Bruer Wines in Langhorne Creek passed away peacefully on Sunday October 8, 2023 at the age of 77.

Temple Bruer released the following statement:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Bruer.

David was an extraordinary man who led an exceptional life.

After studying chemistry at the University of Adelaide and Flinders University, he was in charge of the Oenology Department at Roseworthy College, where he met his late wife and fellow chemistry teacher, Barbara.

In 1973, David and Barbara planted their first vines in a small vineyard nestled in Langhorne Creek, where they nurtured a vine nursery and grew grapes to sell to other winemakers. But their vision extended beyond mere grape cultivation; it was a steadfast commitment to nurturing high-quality produce through environmentally conscious production processes. This commitment to both quality and sustainability became the cornerstone of their philosophy. In the late 70’s, David became a full-time winemaker, marking the establishment of Temple Bruer.

During the mid-80’s, David’s dedication to sustainable winemaking led him to become a pivotal member of the Organic Vignerons Association of Australia. Here, his expertise and passion played a transformative role in reshaping the organisation’s standards. In the community, David earned the esteemed title of the godfather of Australia’s organic wine industry.

Fifty years since David and Barbara’s first planting, Temple Bruer now boasts six vineyards spanning across South Australia, where David’s unwavering dedication was primarily directed toward converting our Riverland properties to the Temple Bruer standard of sustainable and organic viticulture.

Temple Bruer has lost a great leader, and the world has lost a remarkable man. David’s legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward with his son, Michael Bruer, leading the way. True to David’s spirit, business will continue to run as usual.

Thank you, David.

1945 – 2023.