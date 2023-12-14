ADVERTISEMENT

Wine Australia farewells Head of ESG and Market Access

Rachel Triggs. Image courtesy Wine Australia

Wine Australia has this week farewelled and thanked head of ESG and market access, Rachel Triggs for her role leading regulation and compliance, market access and ESG.

“On behalf of Wine Australia, I would like to recognise Rachel for her ten years of service to the Australian grape and wine community,” said Chief Executive Officer Dr Martin Cole.

“Since joining Wine Australia, Rachel has led the way in several significant outcomes for the Australian grape and wine sector.

“Rachel has worn many hats, both domestically and internationally, and has made a significant contribution to the grape and wine community, representing Australia at the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), the World Wine Trade Group, the International Wine Law Association and the International Federation of Wine and Spirits (FIVS).

“Rachel has been involved across many parts of Wine Australia and leaves behind an excellent legacy. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and market access remain key strategic priorities, and we know the regulatory function of Wine Australia continues to be highly valued by the sector. It is a tribute to Rachel that she is leaving that area of the organisation in such excellent shape, and with such a strong team in place.

“We all thank Rachel for her service to the sector and all that she’s contributed to Wine Australia. We wish her the very best for the future.”

Triggs farewelled the company after 10 years, thanking the community for their support.

“I am proud to have been part of the organisation that Wine Australia became following the merger of the Wine Australia Corporation and the Grape and Wine Research and Development Corporation in 2014.

“I am thankful to have had an opportunity to work with some of the greatest leaders in the Australian grape and wine community, and for the way in which people around the world have welcomed me into their fold, as we’ve worked together for the betterment of the global grape and wine sector.”

Following Triggs’ departure, Legal Counsel Ned Hewitson will be acting in her role and leading Wine Australia’s regulatory team.

Wine Australia will continue to work together with Australian Grape & Wine, sector partners and the Australian Government in the market access space to ensure a seamless transition in leadership of this important service for the sector.

