Whites the way to go: NZ celebrates “refreshing” wine styles

Falcon Ridge Estate. Photo: Chocolate Dog Studio, New Zealand Winegrowers Inc.

With three white wine celebration dates this month— International Sauvignon Blanc Day (2 May), International Pinot Gris Day (17 May) and International Chardonnay Day (22 May), New Zealand Winegrowers is inviting the world to taste its triumph with its “Pour Yourself a Glass of New Zealand” campaign in May.

“New Zealand white wine makes up 95% of our global exports, and while Sauvignon Blanc represents 89% of our exports, New Zealand also produces other world-class white wine varieties such as Pinot Gris and Chardonnay,” said Charlotte Read, general manager brand, New Zealand Winegrowers.

“Across our 10 wine regions, New Zealand produces over 40 varieties of wine. Sauvignon Blanc may have been the one to put New Zealand wine on the map, but New Zealand also excels in the production of an increasing range of styles and varieties – from Chardonnay to Riesling to Albariño, there is a New Zealand white wine to suit every palate.”

New Zealand Winegrowers’ consumer research shows that consumers are championing refreshing drinks on the lighter side across all categories, and lighter refreshing styles are outpacing overall wine category performance with shifts into varietals with more refreshing palate profiles.

“There has been an international increase in demand for white wines such as Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris, and in key export markets such as the US, UK and Australia, New Zealand wine has a strong consumer association with more naturally refreshing wines.

“This positions New Zealand white wine well to satisfy the growth in category refreshment occasions”.

