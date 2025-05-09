Chardonnay, Cab Sauv and Pinot Noir voted WA’s most popular styles in people’s choice awards

West Australian wine lovers have spoken. After more than 20,000 votes, the Top Up Wines Top 100 has been revealed, with Ampersand Estates Pinot Noir named WA’s favourite drop.

The Pemberton winery’s Pinot Noir topped the popular vote, closely followed by Stella Bella Luminosa Cabernet Sauvignon, Cherubino Ad Hoc Nitty Gritty Pinot Grigio, Cullen Diana Madeline and LS Merchants Vermentino.

Top Up Wines founder Jamie Burnett said he was blown away by the response from local wine lovers.

“To see so many people vote to support their favourite wineries is amazing,” said Burnett. “When we turned voting on, we had no idea what results would come. That was the fun of it. I’m stoked to see such a diverse list of wines and wineries make the Top Up Wines Top 100.

“Top Up is all about celebrating WA wine, but in a different way. We’ve undone the top button (or two) and mixed it up. We want to give wine lovers a seat at the table and find out what they’re pouring. It was amazing to connect people to industry, celebrate the ones we love and find some new favourites along the way.”

Launched in late February, Top Up Wines is a people’s choice wine awards. More than 1600 wines attracted votes, with 55 wineries making the top 100 list.

Stella Bella Wines earned the most inclusions in the top 100 with six, followed by Cherubino Wines with five, and LS Merchants and Singlefile Wines with four. Chardonnay was voted the state’s favourite wine style, with Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir behind it. Outside of this, there was diversity in style across the board with Pinot Grigio, Vermentino, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Chenin Blanc, Rose, Shiraz, Riesling, Malbec, Merlot and Pét Nat all making the cut.

Wines of Western Australia CEO Larry Jorgensen said the new people’s choice format has proved to be a success.

“We are excited to see the results of the inaugural Top Up Wine Awards. With a focus on WA consumers these awards will reveal their old favourites and new styles. With entries nominating producers from across all nine Western Australian wine regions, these awards truly are focused on our local heroes,” said Jorgensen.

Alongside Jamie Burnett, industry veteran Scott Spalding and former AFL premiership player turned wine aficionado Chris Masten also brought Top Up Wines to life.

Masten said he loved that Top Up was “focussed on people”.

“That’s what wine is all about, celebrating good times with good wines. You don’t have to be an expert, you just have to like what you like. This public vote leaned right into that and the results have no doubt surprised a few across the board,” said Masten.

The results were announced at H&C Urban Winery Fremantle.

The Top Up Wines Top 100:

Ampersand Estates Wines Pinot Noir Stella Bella Luminosa Cabernet Sauvignon Ad Hoc Nitty Gritty Pinot Grigio Cullen Diana Madeline LS Merchants Vermentino Singlefile ‘The Vivienne’ Denmark Chardonnay Leeuwin Estate Art Series Chardonnay Moss Wood Cabernet Sauvignon Blind Corner Orange Amelia Park Trellis Chardonnay LS Merchants Butter Barrels Chardonnay Stella Bella Luminosa Chardonnay Shepherd’s Hut Michael Mayo Pinot Noir Woodlands Margaret South by South West Margaret River Chardonnay Alkoomi Family Collection Cabernet Sauvignon Cherubino Margaret River Chardonnay Swings and Roundabouts Rose Picardy Pinot Noir Pemberley of Pemberton Pinot Noir Something Wines Something Pink Singlefile Single Vineyard Denmark Family Reserve Chardonnay Stella Bella Cabernet Sauvignon Domaine Naturaliste Artus Chardonnay Borrello Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Leeuwin Estate Art Series Riesling Something Wines Something White Deep Woods Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Below & Above Pinot Noir Deep Woods Estate Reserve Chardonnay Pierro Chardonnay Singlefile Single Vineyard Porongurup Pinot Noir Shepherd’s Hut ‘The Hut’ Riesling Flametree Pinot Rose Ad Hoc Hen & Chicken Chardonnay Stella Bella Suckfizzle Chardonnay Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon Stella Bella Sauvignon Blanc Castle Rock Estate Riesling Leeuwin Estate Art Series Cabernet Sauvignon Singlefile Great Southern Riesling Borrello Vineyards Chardonnay Cape Mentelle Marri Semillon Sauvignon Blanc John Kosovich Bottle Aged Reserve Chenin Blanc Woodlands Wilyabrup Valley Chardonnay Cape Mentelle Chardonnay Shepherd’s Hut Pinot Noir Aravina Estate Grenache Rose Alkoomi Family Collection Riesling Stella Bella Semillon Sauvignon Blanc Brookland Valley Sauvignon Blanc Semillon House Of Cards Pirate Jack Malbec Mr Barval Sierva Nebbiolo Cherubino Frankland River Shiraz LS Merchants Fool’s Gold Fermoy Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Borrello Vineyards Rose LS Merchants Notorious Evans & Tate Wild Cape Sauvignon Blanc Amelia Park Cabernet Merlot Fermoy Reserve Chardonnay Vasse Felix Cabernet Sauvignon Fraser Gallop Estate Palladian Chardonnay Ampersand Estates Sparkling Pinot Noir Chardonnay Flametree S.R.S Wallcliffe Chardonnay Vasse Felix Chardonnay Amelia Park Reserve Chardonnay 3 Drops Pinot Noir Ashbrook Estate Shiraz Cullen Kevin John Chardonnay Mandoon Estate Rose Felix Caspar Wines “Birdie” Cabernet Franc Brookland Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Bellarmine Sauvignon Blanc Below & Above Chardonnay Ferngrove Estate Reserve Malbec Dormilona Orenji Ampersand Estates Chardonnay Faber Vineyard Reserve Shiraz Pemberley of Pemberton Prosecco Happs Fuchsia Rose Chouette Oranjou Amber Howard Park Leston Cabernet Sauvignon Battles One Armed Scissor Chardonnay Ferngrove Estate Reserve Tempranillo Cherubino Frankland River Riesling Woodlands Graham Cabernet Sauvignon Pinelli Sparkling Juliet Blind Corner Nouveau Frankland Estate Isolation Ridge Riesling Domaine Naturaliste Morus Cabernet Sauvignon Shepherd’s Hut ‘Pannoo’ Shiraz Credaro 1000 Crowns Shiraz Capel Vale Debut Rose Flametree Sauvignon Blanc Semillon Juniper Aquitaine Rouge Henty View Eleven Shiraz La Violetta Spunk Nat South by South West Margaret River Pinot Noir Stormflower Vineyard Aurora Pet Nat

