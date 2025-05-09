Chardonnay, Cab Sauv and Pinot Noir voted WA’s most popular styles in people’s choice awards

  • May 9th, 2025
Chardonnay, Cab Sauv and Pinot Noir voted WA’s most popular styles in people’s choice awards

West Australian wine lovers have spoken. After more than 20,000 votes, the Top Up Wines Top 100 has been revealed, with Ampersand Estates Pinot Noir named WA’s favourite drop.

The Pemberton winery’s Pinot Noir topped the popular vote, closely followed by Stella Bella Luminosa Cabernet Sauvignon, Cherubino Ad Hoc Nitty Gritty Pinot Grigio, Cullen Diana Madeline and LS Merchants Vermentino.

Top Up Wines founder Jamie Burnett said he was blown away by the response from local wine lovers.

“To see so many people vote to support their favourite wineries is amazing,” said Burnett. “When we turned voting on, we had no idea what results would come. That was the fun of it. I’m stoked to see such a diverse list of wines and wineries make the Top Up Wines Top 100.

“Top Up is all about celebrating WA wine, but in a different way. We’ve undone the top button (or two) and mixed it up. We want to give wine lovers a seat at the table and find out what they’re pouring. It was amazing to connect people to industry, celebrate the ones we love and find some new favourites along the way.”

Launched in late February, Top Up Wines is a people’s choice wine awards. More than 1600 wines attracted votes, with 55 wineries making the top 100 list.

Stella Bella Wines earned the most inclusions in the top 100 with six, followed by Cherubino Wines with five, and LS Merchants and Singlefile Wines with four. Chardonnay was voted the state’s favourite wine style, with Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir behind it. Outside of this, there was diversity in style across the board with Pinot Grigio, Vermentino, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Chenin Blanc, Rose, Shiraz, Riesling, Malbec, Merlot and Pét Nat all making the cut.

Wines of Western Australia CEO Larry Jorgensen said the new people’s choice format has proved to be a success.

“We are excited to see the results of the inaugural Top Up Wine Awards. With a focus on WA consumers these awards will reveal their old favourites and new styles. With entries nominating producers from across all nine Western Australian wine regions, these awards truly are focused on our local heroes,” said Jorgensen.

Alongside Jamie Burnett, industry veteran Scott Spalding and former AFL premiership player turned wine aficionado Chris Masten also brought Top Up Wines to life.

Masten said he loved that Top Up was “focussed on people”.

“That’s what wine is all about, celebrating good times with good wines. You don’t have to be an expert, you just have to like what you like. This public vote leaned right into that and the results have no doubt surprised a few across the board,” said Masten.

The results were announced at H&C Urban Winery Fremantle.

The Top Up Wines Top 100:

  1. Ampersand Estates Wines Pinot Noir
  2. Stella Bella Luminosa Cabernet Sauvignon
  3. Ad Hoc Nitty Gritty Pinot Grigio
  4. Cullen Diana Madeline
  5. LS Merchants Vermentino
  6. Singlefile ‘The Vivienne’ Denmark Chardonnay
  7. Leeuwin Estate Art Series Chardonnay
  8. Moss Wood Cabernet Sauvignon
  9. Blind Corner Orange
  10. Amelia Park Trellis Chardonnay
  11. LS Merchants Butter Barrels Chardonnay
  12. Stella Bella Luminosa Chardonnay
  13. Shepherd’s Hut Michael Mayo Pinot Noir
  14. Woodlands Margaret
  15. South by South West Margaret River Chardonnay
  16. Alkoomi Family Collection Cabernet Sauvignon
  17. Cherubino Margaret River Chardonnay
  18. Swings and Roundabouts Rose
  19. Picardy Pinot Noir
  20. Pemberley of Pemberton Pinot Noir
  21. Something Wines Something Pink
  22. Singlefile Single Vineyard Denmark Family Reserve Chardonnay
  23. Stella Bella Cabernet Sauvignon
  24. Domaine Naturaliste Artus Chardonnay
  25. Borrello Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
  26. Leeuwin Estate Art Series Riesling
  27. Something Wines Something White
  28. Deep Woods Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
  29. Below & Above Pinot Noir
  30. Deep Woods Estate Reserve Chardonnay
  31. Pierro Chardonnay
  32. Singlefile Single Vineyard Porongurup Pinot Noir
  33. Shepherd’s Hut ‘The Hut’ Riesling
  34. Flametree Pinot Rose
  35. Ad Hoc Hen & Chicken Chardonnay
  36. Stella Bella Suckfizzle Chardonnay
  37. Cape Mentelle Cabernet Sauvignon
  38. Stella Bella Sauvignon Blanc
  39. Castle Rock Estate Riesling
  40. Leeuwin Estate Art Series Cabernet Sauvignon
  41. Singlefile Great Southern Riesling
  42. Borrello Vineyards Chardonnay
  43. Cape Mentelle Marri Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  44. John Kosovich Bottle Aged Reserve Chenin Blanc
  45. Woodlands Wilyabrup Valley Chardonnay
  46. Cape Mentelle Chardonnay
  47. Shepherd’s Hut Pinot Noir
  48. Aravina Estate Grenache Rose
  49. Alkoomi Family Collection Riesling
  50. Stella Bella Semillon Sauvignon Blanc
  51. Brookland Valley Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
  52. House Of Cards Pirate Jack Malbec
  53. Mr Barval Sierva Nebbiolo
  54. Cherubino Frankland River Shiraz
  55. LS Merchants Fool’s Gold
  56. Fermoy Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
  57. Borrello Vineyards Rose
  58. LS Merchants Notorious
  59. Evans & Tate Wild Cape Sauvignon Blanc
  60. Amelia Park Cabernet Merlot
  61. Fermoy Reserve Chardonnay
  62. Vasse Felix Cabernet Sauvignon
  63. Fraser Gallop Estate Palladian Chardonnay
  64. Ampersand Estates Sparkling Pinot Noir Chardonnay
  65. Flametree S.R.S Wallcliffe Chardonnay
  66. Vasse Felix Chardonnay
  67. Amelia Park Reserve Chardonnay
  68. 3 Drops Pinot Noir
  69. Ashbrook Estate Shiraz
  70. Cullen Kevin John Chardonnay
  71. Mandoon Estate Rose
  72. Felix Caspar Wines “Birdie” Cabernet Franc
  73. Brookland Valley Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
  74. Bellarmine Sauvignon Blanc
  75. Below & Above Chardonnay
  76. Ferngrove Estate Reserve Malbec
  77. Dormilona Orenji
  78. Ampersand Estates Chardonnay
  79. Faber Vineyard Reserve Shiraz
  80. Pemberley of Pemberton Prosecco
  81. Happs Fuchsia Rose
  82. Chouette Oranjou Amber
  83. Howard Park Leston Cabernet Sauvignon
  84. Battles One Armed Scissor Chardonnay
  85. Ferngrove Estate Reserve Tempranillo
  86. Cherubino Frankland River Riesling
  87. Woodlands Graham Cabernet Sauvignon
  88. Pinelli Sparkling Juliet
  89. Blind Corner Nouveau
  90. Frankland Estate Isolation Ridge Riesling
  91. Domaine Naturaliste Morus Cabernet Sauvignon
  92. Shepherd’s Hut ‘Pannoo’ Shiraz
  93. Credaro 1000 Crowns Shiraz
  94. Capel Vale Debut Rose
  95. Flametree Sauvignon Blanc Semillon
  96. Juniper Aquitaine Rouge
  97. Henty View Eleven Shiraz
  98. La Violetta Spunk Nat
  99. South by South West Margaret River Pinot Noir
  100. Stormflower Vineyard Aurora Pet Nat

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!

Related Posts:

Vineyard Manager – Tolpuddle Vineyard

View listing »

Administration Assistant

View listing »

Senior Marketing Manager – Joval Family Wines

View listing »

Production Manager

View listing »

Full Time Sales Director – Wholesale Channels

View listing »