ADVERTISEMENT

WCA celebrates the 2023 Wine Communicator Awards

Recipients of the Best Wine Marketing Communication Campaign, Liquid Luxury by Stanton & Killeen

Last night Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) announced the winners of the 2023 Wine Communicator Awards, including the overall Wine Communicator of the Year.

The annual Wine Communicator Awards recognises outstanding contribution to, and excellence in, wine communication in all its forms. Fifteen experienced wine industry professionals were selected to judge the categories across a number of criteria. The judges were impressed with the calibre of creativity, passion, and skill shown across a wide range of communication channels.

The category award winners are:

Best Wine Marketing Communication Campaign (Individual or Team)

Liquid Luxury by Stanton & Killeen

Best Wine Blog or Podcast

Wine with Meg + Mel Podcast

Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column

Tom Kline

Best Serial Wine Publication

The Quinta Quarterly by Stanton & Killeen

Best New Wine Book

How to Drink Australian by Jane Lopes & Jonathan Ross

Best Wine-Themed Event

Pinot Noir Celebration Australia 2023

Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door

Jodhi Thoms, Elderton Wines

Best Wine Educator

Robin Shaw, Wine Tourism Australia

Best Wine Student

Cassidy Shaw, The University of Adelaide

Overall Winner

2023 Wine Communicator of the Year

Jane Lopes & Jonathan Ross (Authors – How to Drink Australian)

“Last night’s Awards ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate excellence in communication,” said WCA executive chair, Angus Barnes.

“Whilst the wine industry is experiencing some challenges write now, the ability to communicate widely and effectively is absolutely critical. We wish to say a special thank you to everybody who applied in the 2023 Wine Communicator Awards. The calibre of entries continues to impress our judges. We would also like to thank our Award category sponsors for their support and commitment.

“The Awards continue to be the most important event on the annual WCA calendar, recognising as it does excellence in many different facets of wine story telling.”

The overall Wine Communicator of the Year is chosen by the WCA Board from the category of winners. Previous winners have included the cellar door team at Oliver’s Taranga, Trish Barry, Barossa Grape & Wine Association, Max Allen, Gill Gordon-Smith, Katie Spain, and Jeni Port.

This year, the Wine Communicator of the Year was awarded to Jane Lopes and Jonathan Ross. Their book, How to Drink Australian was described by the judges as perhaps the best example of this kind of book ever written. The fact that Jane and Jonathan are flying the flag for Australian Wine in the important US wine market is an added bonus.

Lopes and Ross suggested that the Australian wine industry was equally deserving of the scholarship granted to Europe’s historic wine regions.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to drink Australian wine…. And it is perhaps the most exciting country in the world to be drinking from right now,” said Lopes and Ross.

Judges’ comments regarding the application were full of praise for not only the passion and enthusiasm of the team in telling the brand’s story, but also for the professionalism of the multi-channel approach the team had to ensuring that story transcended the physical experience.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!