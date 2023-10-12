ADVERTISEMENT

Finalists announced in 2023 Wine Communicator Awards

  • October 12th, 2023

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced the finalists of the individual categories for the 2023 Wine Communicator Awards.

The non-for-profit said it was extremely pleased with the quality and success that came from all communicators within the wine industry this year.

Each entry is reviewed by a panel of expert judges and a winner is selected in consultation with the WCA Board. The overall Wine Communicator of the Year Award will then be chosen from the category winners by the WCA Board and announced at the award ceremony on Tuesday 14th November 2023 in Sydney.

Tickets are now on sale to attend the Awards Ceremony, find out more here.

WCA’s Executive Chair, Angus Barnes commented, “As per previous years, we were delighted with both the numbers, and also the quality of the entries for this year’s Wine Communicator of the Year awards. Many of these categories had a large number of quality entries and they represented both small and large companies and activities. These awards are a key pillar of what we do at the Wine Communicators of Australia, and we want to acknowledge and celebrate those people and companies that communicate about wine. Whilst it may be challenging times in the Australian wine industry right now, it is important to celebrate success, particularly for those helping share the message on wine.”

The finalists for each category are:

Best Wine Marketing Communication Campaign (Individual or Team)

  • Sam Cooper & Liquid Luxury by Stanton & Killeen
  • Giesen 0% Campaign by Mastermind Consulting & Giesen Group
  • This is Croser by Accolade Wines
  • Vinify by La Cantina Australia

Best Wine Blog or Podcast

  • Get Somme: Master Sommelier Wine Podcast
  • Healthy Minds, Healthy Vines Podcast – Wine Grape Council of SA
  • Wine with Meg + Mel Podcast

Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column

  • Nola James, Halliday Wine Companion
  • Shanteh Wale, Wine Selector Magazine
  • Tom Kline, Halliday Wine Companion

Best Serial Publication

  • To be announced at the Awards Night

Best New Wine Book

  • Alternative Reality: How Australian Wine Changed Course by Max Allen
  • How to Drink Australian by Jane Lopes and Johnathan Ross

Best Wine-Themed Event

  • Passing the Port by Stanton & Killeen Wines
  • Pinot Noir Celebration Australia 2023 by Mornington Peninsula Wine
  • Sit Stay Society Wines Rescue Dog Wine Bar by Blend Public Relations

Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door (Individual or Team)

  • Johdi Thoms, Elderton Wines
  • Stanton and Killeen Cellar Door Team
  • Tracey Whooley, Singlefile Wines

Best Wine Educator

  • Barossa Wine School
  • Robin Shaw, Wine Tourism Australia & University of Adelaide
  • Matt Dunne, Joval Wine Group

Best Wine Student

  • Cassidy Shaw, The University of Adelaide
  • Ben Kite, The University of Adelaide

The 2023 Wine Communicator Awards are proudly sponsored by: Accolade Wines, Calabria Family Wines, CCL Labels, Handpicked Wines, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, The University of Adelaide, Vinomofo and Wine Australia.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!

Related Posts:

Cellarhand

View listing »

Related Posts:

Winemaker – First Creek Wines

View listing »

Related Posts:

Senior Cellar Hand

View listing »

Related Posts:

Cellar Door & wholesale wine sales – Sapling Yard Wines

View listing »

Related Posts:

Winemaker – Mount Majura Vineyard

View listing »

Related Posts: