Finalists announced in 2023 Wine Communicator Awards

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced the finalists of the individual categories for the 2023 Wine Communicator Awards.
The non-for-profit said it was extremely pleased with the quality and success that came from all communicators within the wine industry this year.
Each entry is reviewed by a panel of expert judges and a winner is selected in consultation with the WCA Board. The overall Wine Communicator of the Year Award will then be chosen from the category winners by the WCA Board and announced at the award ceremony on Tuesday 14th November 2023 in Sydney.
WCA’s Executive Chair, Angus Barnes commented, “As per previous years, we were delighted with both the numbers, and also the quality of the entries for this year’s Wine Communicator of the Year awards. Many of these categories had a large number of quality entries and they represented both small and large companies and activities. These awards are a key pillar of what we do at the Wine Communicators of Australia, and we want to acknowledge and celebrate those people and companies that communicate about wine. Whilst it may be challenging times in the Australian wine industry right now, it is important to celebrate success, particularly for those helping share the message on wine.”
The finalists for each category are:
Best Wine Marketing Communication Campaign (Individual or Team)
Best Wine Blog or Podcast
Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column
Best Serial Publication
Best New Wine Book
Best Wine-Themed Event
Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door (Individual or Team)
Best Wine Educator
Best Wine Student
The 2023 Wine Communicator Awards are proudly sponsored by: Accolade Wines, Calabria Family Wines, CCL Labels, Handpicked Wines, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, The University of Adelaide, Vinomofo and Wine Australia.
