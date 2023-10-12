ADVERTISEMENT

Finalists announced in 2023 Wine Communicator Awards

Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) has announced the finalists of the individual categories for the 2023 Wine Communicator Awards.

The non-for-profit said it was extremely pleased with the quality and success that came from all communicators within the wine industry this year.

Each entry is reviewed by a panel of expert judges and a winner is selected in consultation with the WCA Board. The overall Wine Communicator of the Year Award will then be chosen from the category winners by the WCA Board and announced at the award ceremony on Tuesday 14th November 2023 in Sydney.

Tickets are now on sale to attend the Awards Ceremony, find out more here.

WCA’s Executive Chair, Angus Barnes commented, “As per previous years, we were delighted with both the numbers, and also the quality of the entries for this year’s Wine Communicator of the Year awards. Many of these categories had a large number of quality entries and they represented both small and large companies and activities. These awards are a key pillar of what we do at the Wine Communicators of Australia, and we want to acknowledge and celebrate those people and companies that communicate about wine. Whilst it may be challenging times in the Australian wine industry right now, it is important to celebrate success, particularly for those helping share the message on wine.”

The finalists for each category are:

Best Wine Marketing Communication Campaign (Individual or Team)

Sam Cooper & Liquid Luxury by Stanton & Killeen

Giesen 0% Campaign by Mastermind Consulting & Giesen Group

This is Croser by Accolade Wines

Vinify by La Cantina Australia

Best Wine Blog or Podcast

Get Somme: Master Sommelier Wine Podcast

Healthy Minds, Healthy Vines Podcast – Wine Grape Council of SA

Wine with Meg + Mel Podcast

Best Published Feature Article or Wine Column

Nola James, Halliday Wine Companion

Shanteh Wale, Wine Selector Magazine

Tom Kline, Halliday Wine Companion

Best Serial Publication

To be announced at the Awards Night

Best New Wine Book

Alternative Reality: How Australian Wine Changed Course by Max Allen

How to Drink Australian by Jane Lopes and Johnathan Ross

Best Wine-Themed Event

Passing the Port by Stanton & Killeen Wines

Pinot Noir Celebration Australia 2023 by Mornington Peninsula Wine

Sit Stay Society Wines Rescue Dog Wine Bar by Blend Public Relations

Best Wine Communicator – Cellar Door (Individual or Team)

Johdi Thoms, Elderton Wines

Stanton and Killeen Cellar Door Team

Tracey Whooley, Singlefile Wines

Best Wine Educator

Barossa Wine School

Robin Shaw, Wine Tourism Australia & University of Adelaide

Matt Dunne, Joval Wine Group

Best Wine Student

Cassidy Shaw, The University of Adelaide

Ben Kite, The University of Adelaide

The 2023 Wine Communicator Awards are proudly sponsored by: Accolade Wines, Calabria Family Wines, CCL Labels, Handpicked Wines, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, The University of Adelaide, Vinomofo and Wine Australia.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!