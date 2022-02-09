Voyager Estate in Margaret River joins IWCA

International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) welcomed Voyager Estate, as well as four other international wineries, as Members and Applicant Members for their commitment to take immediate action to reduce carbon emissions.

Established in 1978, Voyager Estate is a family-owned vineyard and winery in Margaret River.

The vineyards are 100 per cent organically farmed, with wines transitioning to full certification by 2023.

Sustainability has been a priority for Voyager Estate for over 20 years, with a focus on building soil carbon, ecosystem support, land management, water efficiency and renewable energy.

Voyager Estate was made a member alongside Famille Perrin (France), Champagne Lanson (Champagne, France), Viña Undurraga (Chile) and Miguel Torres Chile (Chile), who are now a silver member.

Managing director of Miguel Torres Chile Jaime Valderrama said it was time for wineries across the globe to take dramatic action.

“We must undertake concrete actions to reduce and mitigate the impacts produced by our processes,” Valderrama said.

“Our participation in IWCA is key for us as we will join a strict protocol to mitigate CO2 emissions, adopt actions implemented by other wineries around the world and share information regarding new projects.”

IWCA has also launched two regionally adapted IWCA calculators for wineries in Australia and New Zealand.

These tools have been developed in collaboration with Sustridge and Yealands Estate Wines for current and potential members of IWCA to calculate their annual greenhouse gas emissions inventories and include the most material emissions sources for typical wineries and vineyards.

IWCA is open to wineries who recognise that climate change is the most significant threat to the wine community and are guided by the urgency for strategic action to accelerate innovative solutions.

The organisation has two membership categories (Gold and Silver) with requirements that include becoming Net Zero by 2050 at the latest and completing company audits to analyse how producers can lessen their carbon footprint.

